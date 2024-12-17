Planhat is named a Customer Success Leader by IDC

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planhat has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Customer Success Applications Vendor Assessment across both current capabilities and market-readiness of future strategies.* This accolade comes on the heels of Planhat's recognition as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Success Management Platforms.

Planhat has always been the customer platform built to serve your entire organization. IDC reports:

"Innovative product design leads to significant flexibility in the implementation and how it can capture customer data and present it to users. The company's licensing model was designed to strategically support growth across an entire organization."

And yet – unlike other vendors – this flexibility does not come at the cost of slow time to value or difficulty to adopt. IDC highlights Planhat's integrability:

"From its inception, Planhat was designed to integrate easily with any data source and focus on ensuring the quality of that data leading to more accurate insights and results."

For this reason, Planhat continues to lead both in the completeness of its vision of unlocking company-wide customer success, and its capacity to execute at every level – be it through innovative licensing; ease and depth of integration; flexibility of implementation; or intuitiveness of interface – to support strategic growth across an entire organization. Planhat's CEO, Kaveh Rostampor, says:

"Planhat represents a decade of investment in flexible, intuitive technologies designed to unify customer data and the teams relying on it. As AI reimagines what's possible with data, we're seeing accelerating adoption of customer-centric data models like Planhat – which empower users not just to extract meaningful insight, but convert it into action."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

