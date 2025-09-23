circle x black
Pudu Robotics Launches Self-Cleaning Docking Station for PUDU CC1 Series - Redefining Hands-Free Cleaning

23 settembre 2025 | 12.34
BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today announced the launch of the Self-Cleaning Docking Station, the latest addition to the PUDU CC1 Series ecosystem. The new docking station enables the PUDU CC1 series to perform automated, dock-assisted cleaning cycles that keep critical cleaning components in peak condition while substantially reducing routine upkeep.

The Self-Cleaning Docking Station expands Pudu's portfolio of cleaning solutions which includes the standard Docking Station for automated refilling, drainage, and charging, and the Mobile Water Station for flexible deployment in facilities without direct plumbing access. Together, these innovations give facility operators a complete set of tools for achieving consistent, unattended cleaning.

Key Features of the Self-Cleaning Docking Station

In addition to these highlights, the station retains all core features of the original Docking Station—automatic refilling, drainage, detergent dosing, and charging—and is fully compatible with the Mobile Water Station for facilities without water lines.

A New Benchmark for Autonomous Cleaning

"The Self-Cleaning Docking Station makes it easier than ever for businesses to maintain consistent cleaning performance," said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "By enabling robots to maintain themselves, we've unlocked true hands-free, unattended operations—transforming operational efficiency and setting new standards for what truly autonomous cleaning can deliver to our customers."

Experience at CMS Berlin

The Self-Cleaning Docking Station will debut at CMS Berlin 2025, held from September 23–26 at Messe Berlin, Germany. Visitors can discover the innovation at Hall 2.2, Stand 218.

About PUDU

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. Pudu Robotics has taken the lead in establishing a comprehensive range of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robotic products in the industry. Currently, Pudu Robotics offers three product lines: service delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, and industrial delivery robots, which are deployed across ten major industries, including food and beverage, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and sports, industrial facilities, education, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 100,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 1,000 cities across 80+ countries and regions worldwide.  For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779314/PUDU_Self_Cleaning_Docking_Station_PUDU_CC1_Series___Redefining_Hands_Free.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pudu-robotics-launches-self-cleaning-docking-station-for-pudu-cc1-series--redefining-hands-free-cleaning-302563914.html

