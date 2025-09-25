Qatar Investment Authority and Blue Owl Capital Enter Agreement to Establish Digital Infrastructure Partnership

DOHA, Qatar and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") and Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) have entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the objective of creating a digital infrastructure platform intended to accelerate global compute available to leading hyperscalers amid surging cloud and AI transformation.

QIA's contribution to the partnership is expected to help launch a digital infrastructure platform with more than $3 billion of initial data center assets and is expected to grow over time. In addition, QIA brings to the partnership a global investment perspective, a long-term capital base, and a deep experience in infrastructure and technology sectors aligning with Blue Owl's permanent capital strategy.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA said: "We are pleased to partner with Blue Owl in this transformational digital infrastructure platform. This partnership aligns with QIA's strategy to engage with leading global firms that are addressing the world's growing demand for data centers. QIA and Blue Owl are committed to scaling digital infrastructure that will meet the growing demand for data storage and computation requirements globally, with a particular focus on increasing data connectivity."

Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, Co-CEOs of Blue Owl said: "We are honored to partner with Qatar Investment Authority in advancing the global data center ecosystem. QIA's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our strategy to provide financing solutions to large-scale, resilient, digital infrastructure portfolios. Together, we aim to meet the surging demand for data connectivity and power the next generation of digital transformation."

Blue Owl's Digital Infrastructure strategy is part of Blue Owl's Real Assets platform and is focused exclusively on investing in the mission-critical assets powering cloud and AI innovation. As of June 30, 2025, the strategy has raised $39 billion of capital, investing in 104 facilities across 28 global markets.

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio.www.qia.qa

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With over $284 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with approximately 1,300 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

