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QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2027

21 luglio 2026 | 11.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Seoul retains #1; Asia shines and Europe mixed

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul is named the world's best study destination for a second year in the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2027, followed by Tokyo (2nd) and London (3rd).

While Seoul is strong all-round, it ranks first for University Rankings, which measures the number and standing of a city's institutions. Tokyo combines prestige and value, placing first for Employer Activity and fourth for Desirability. London's position rests on university strength and students' experience.

QS ranks 150 cities across 59 higher education systems. The UK is most represented with 16 ranked cities, followed by the US (14) and China (10).  Only Sydney joins the top five while no city enters the top-10 or top-20. Shanghai joins the top-25 and Leeds the top-50.

Top-10

2027

2026

1

1

Seoul

2

2

Tokyo

3

3

London

4

5

Melbourne

=5

4

Munich

=5

6

Sydney

7

=7

Paris

8

=7

Berlin

9

10

Vienna

10

9

Zurich

 

Highlights

Methodology

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-best-student-cities-ranking-2027-302829748.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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