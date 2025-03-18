Quantinuum Selected as a Founding Collaborator for NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center

Quantinuum's full-stack capability, including System H2, the most powerful quantum computer in the world, unlocks the value of AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the industry leader in quantum computing with the world's highest performing quantum computer, will work with NVIDIA as a founding collaborator on breakthroughs at the NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center, where operations are expected to begin later this year.

NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Computing Research Center (NVAQC) will provide the ability to develop quantum solutions and applications that help solve some of the world's most pressing problems. The center will accomplish this by using NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform alongside a world leading NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 supercomputer with Quantinuum's System H2, which achieves 2,097,152 Quantum Volume — orders of magnitude greater than the next best available.

Quantinuum's quantum computing architecture delivers the fastest time-to-solution available and is positioned to extend this leadership with its next-generation systems. By 2027, Quantinuum will launch the industry's first 100-logical-qubit system, featuring best-in-class error rates. The company is also on track to deliver commercially scalable quantum computers with hundreds of logical qubits by the end of the decade. This progress builds upon a series of recent technology breakthroughs, including Quantinuum's creation of the most reliable and highest-quality logical qubits, as well as solving the key scalability challenge associated with ion-trap quantum computers — culminating in a commercial system with greater than 99.9% two-qubit gate fidelity.

In 2022, Quantinuum became the first company to bring CUDA-Q to its Quantum systems, establishing a pioneering collaboration that continues to advance the platform today in multiple areas including application development and Quantum Error Correction (QEC). Users of CUDA-Q are currently offered access to Quantinuum's System H1 QPU and emulator for 90 days. Quantinuum's future systems will continue to support the CUDA-Q platform and be available via the NVAQC, accelerating the adoption of Generative Quantum AI (Gen QAI).

Quantinuum's groundbreaking Gen QAI system, announced last month, enables data generated by Quantinuum's quantum systems to be harnessed to train AI systems, significantly enhancing the fidelity of AI models, and allowing them to tackle challenges previously deemed unsolvable. Through this achievement, Quantinuum is setting a new standard for AI training and problem-solving across various industries.

"By combining NVIDIA's AI hardware and software solutions with leading and differentiated solutions from Quantinuum, we're unlocking unprecedented solutions and accelerating Generative Quantum AI's adoption across diverse markets," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum.

"Progress toward useful quantum computing hinges on new discoveries," said Tim Costa, Senior Director of CAE, Quantum, and CUDA-X at NVIDIA. "The NVAQC will fast-track the development of useful quantum devices, being the epicenter for breakthroughs made with partners like Quantinuum."

