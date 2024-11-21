Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 04:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Queclink Unveils GL533CG: The Waterproof LTE Cat 1 Asset Tracker with RF433 for Precise Asset Positioning and Stolen Cargo Recovery

21 novembre 2024 | 04.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a global leader in IoT and telematics solutions, today announces the launch of the GL533CG, a revolutionary waterproof LTE Cat 1 asset tracker equipped with RF433 and BLE technology. This cutting-edge device offers unmatched accuracy in asset positioning and robust stolen cargo recovery capabilities, providing businesses with an effective solution to safeguard their high-value assets across a wide range of industries.

The Queclink GL533CG is designed for demanding environments, combining compact size, rugged durability, and advanced connectivity. This versatile tracker is built with an IP67 waterproof rating, ensuring reliable performance in harsh outdoor conditions, including dust, rain, and extreme temperatures. Unlike traditional bulky trackers, the GL533CG offers a compact form factor that seamlessly integrates into asset management operations.

Its extended battery life, with up to 4 years of standby, ensures minimal maintenance and reduces the total cost of ownership—making it an ideal solution for fleet managers, logistics providers, and industries that rely on long-term asset monitoring.

The GL533CG supports LTE Cat 1 connectivity, providing fast and reliable data transmission for real-time location updates. And its RF433 transmission capabilities allow for high-precision tracking, particularly in areas where traditional GPS signals may be weak or obstructed. This advanced feature, combined with BLE 5.2, enhances the tracker's ability to provide proximity-based alerts and asset pairing, offering an even more sophisticated approach to asset security.

These technologies ensure that businesses can track assets with high accuracy, receive real-time location data, and monitor the movement of valuable cargo, ensuring enhanced security and quick recovery in the event of theft.

"The GL533CG offers advanced tracking and security features at an affordable price point," said Marcelo Orsi, Sales Director for LATAM region at Queclink. "Whether tracking vehicles, containers, or high-value cargo, we're confident the GL533CG will help businesses streamline operations and secure their assets more efficiently."

About Queclink

Founded in 2009, Queclink is a global leader in IoT and telematics solutions, offering innovative and reliable GPS tracking products for fleet management, asset tracking, and personal safety. With over 15 years of experience and an extensive portfolio of advanced tracking devices, Queclink is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that empower businesses to optimize operations, enhance security, and improve efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.queclink.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564150/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-unveils-gl533cg-the-waterproof-lte-cat-1-asset-tracker-with-rf433-for-precise-asset-positioning-and-stolen-cargo-recovery-302312348.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN63106 en US ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza attività asset recovery ripresa economica
Vedi anche
Autonomia, Camera boccia mozione opposizioni: scatta la protesta, esposti Tricolori - Video
News to go
Sciopero dei medici domani 20 novembre
News to go
Regionali, il centrosinistra vince in Emilia Romagna e Umbria
News to go
Caro rifiuti, spesa media per le famiglie sale a 329 euro nel 2024
News to go
Scuola, ministro Valditara firma decreto da 12,8 milioni di euro
News to go
Sicurezza sui bus, contro aggressioni 'panic button' e bodycam su controllori
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a settembre tassi in calo al 3,82%
News to go
L'agricoltura italiana è la più green d'Europa
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, Emilia-Romagna al voto il 17 e 18 novembre
News to go
Sanità, quali cure diventano gratuite nel 2025: la lista
News to go
Autonomia differenziata, stop Corte Costituzionale a sette profili
News to go
Ryanair rimborserà i costi extra del check-in


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza