Quora ranks among top cited sources in Google's AI Mode responses, according to Semrush

09 ottobre 2025 | 11.05
New Semrush research ranks Quora in #4 in Google AI Mode sources, reinforcing its #1 position in AI Overviews.

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora continues to stand out as a leading source of trusted knowledge in Google's AI-powered search experiences. According to new research from Semrush, Quora ranks as the fourth most-cited domain in Google AI Mode, appearing in 7.25% of responses—roughly one in every 14 answers. This builds on earlier Semrush findings that names Quora the #1 most-cited domain in Google AI Overviews.

While AI Overviews appear automatically at the top of search results, AI Mode is an intentional opt-in where users actively choose AI-generated responses over traditional results. Quora's prominence across both formats highlights the platform's role as a critical channel for reaching high-intent audiences seeking synthesized, trustworthy answers.

"Ranking high in both Google AI Overviews and AI Mode underscores Quora's unique position as a go-to source for knowledge that AI systems rely on," said Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora. "For brands, it means Quora content is influencing decisions at key moments of discovery."

Key findings from Semrush's AI Mode study include:

These findings signal a growing opportunity. Brands showing up authentically on Quora can reach the platform's 400 million monthly unique visitors, while also extending their visibility beyond Quora into Google's AI-powered search results.

For more information about advertising opportunities on Quora, visit:  https://business.quora.com/resources/semrush-google-ai-mode-research 

To read the full Semrush study, visit: https://www.semrush.com/blog/quora-google-ai-mode-research/

About Quora

Quora is a leading knowledge-sharing platform where people can ask questions, share insights, and explore diverse perspectives. With over 400 million monthly unique visitors, Quora connects people with the best answers to their questions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791559/Quora.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524423/Quora_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quora-ranks-among-top-cited-sources-in-googles-ai-mode-responses-according-to-semrush-302578656.html

