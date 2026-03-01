RayNeo Unveils RayNeo Air 4 Pro with Batman Edition at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo, a leading innovator in augmented reality (AR) wearable technology, today unveiled the Batman Edition of its latest smart glasses, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, at MWC 2026. Available for purchase since February 27, 2026, RayNeo Air 4 Pro comes in both a Standard Edition and Batman Editions, offering consumers more personalized choices that blend practical entertainment and productivity with everyday cosplay expression.

Next-Generation Entertainment: The RayNeo Air 4 Pro

Positioned as a "new species of head-mounted TV," the RayNeo Air 4 Pro sets a new benchmark for personal entertainment by combining industry-leading display technology with premium audio. Powered by a customized Vision 4000 chip and fine-tuned in collaboration with the legendary audio brand Bang & Olufsen, the device transforms any environment into a private cinema. Whether connected to a smartphone, PC, or the newly launched Nintendo Switch 2, this "pocket magician" delivers an immersive, on-the-go viewing experience. Key features of the RayNeo Air 4 Pro include:

RayNeo Air 4 Pro Batman Edition

In addition to the standard model, RayNeo is offering fans a unique way to showcase their style with the RayNeo Air 4 Pro Batman Edition. While retaining the cutting-edge features of the standard version, the Batman edition boasts exclusive Industrial Design (ID) and custom packaging. Most notably, the glasses feature a specially designed light shield that not only blocks out ambient light for complete immersion but also serves as an ideal tool for everyday cosplay.

For personal expression, the collection offers two distinct variants: the Batman Edition and the Joker Edition. Each draws on the iconic visual language of its respective character, transforming the glasses from a powerful entertainment device into a stylish everyday statement piece. This allows wearers to project their personality to the outside world while enjoying a deeply immersive, private viewing experience.

Display and Availability

RayNeo's AR glasses will be on display at MWC 2026 (Booth No. 2M30, Hall 2, March 2–5). Media and attendees are invited to experience firsthand how the world's first HDR10-enabled AR glasses and the AI-powered X3 series are shaping the next generation of personal computing and entertainment. The RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses have been available globally since February 27, 2026, via Amazon and RayNeo.com.

Pricing starts at an early bird price of $249 (MSRP $299) for the Standard Edition in North America, with the Batman Limited Edition at $269 early bird (MSRP $319). In the EU, the Standard Edition is €299 early bird (MSRP €339), and in the UK, £249 early bird (MSRP £289). Early bird pricing applies for the first month after launch.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As the Official Worldwide Olympic Partner in the AR glasses category, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo dominated the global AR glasses market in Q3 2025, capturing a 24% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

