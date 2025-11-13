circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Raytron Partners with Zeekr to Launch the World's First Thermal AEB

13 novembre 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YANTAI, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global regulatory pressure mounts for automatic emergency braking (AEB) standards across cars and light trucks. Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, has partnered with Geely-owned Zeekr. Together, they are debuting the world's first thermal AEB within Zeekr 9X's G-Pilot H9. This integration shifts thermal imaging from mere "perception" and "warning" to a critical component for active decision-making and intervention in intelligent vehicles.

What Is the Difference Between Traditional AEB and Thermal AEB?

Traditional AEB systems rely primarily on visible-light cameras and radar to calculate the distance to obstacles and trigger braking. Thermal AEB incorporates an infrared thermal camera to bridge the critical performance gaps of conventional sensors in challenging conditions:

Raytron's Horus 640D Empowers the World's First Thermal AEB

Raytron's Horus 640D thermal camera module has been successfully integrated into the Zeekr 9X flagship SUV to provide all-weather perception for its AEB system. The module integrates Raytron's proprietary uncooled infrared detector, the next-generation Falcon series infrared image processing chip, and industry-leading image processing algorithms. This integration delivers significant advantages in reliability, cost, performance, form factor, and power consumption. Its compact size (32.5×60.5×43mm) allows for flexible mounting within restricted vehicle spaces, such as the grille, which is critical for OEM mass production. To date, Raytron's automotive thermal modules have powered over 20 vehicle models through partnerships with 15 automotive manufacturers, covering from passenger cars to commercial vehicles and from assisted driving to autonomous vehicles.

For Further InformationEmail: sales@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://en.raytrontek.comLinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-partners-with-zeekr-to-launch-the-worlds-first-thermal-aeb-302614080.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN23604 en US Turismo Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Svelate le uniformi di Milano Cortina, il racconto di Malagò - Video
Ecco il kit che scova la droga nei drink, come si usa e cosa scopre - Video
Dall'Ucraina al Medio Oriente, si apre oggi in Canada G7 Esteri con Tajani: videonews dal nostro inviato
Dal carcere all'atelier, Manuel e la sartoria che cambia la vita - Video
Peppe Vessicchio, l'ultimo grande applauso ai funerali nella 'sua' Montesacro - Video
Vessicchio, la dedica di Fabio Fazio a Che tempo che fa - Video
Giustizia, Parodi (Anm): "Disservizio informatico? Risolto in 12 ore ma App inadeguata" - Video
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro: "Il mondo si vergogna di esprimere le emozioni" - Video
De Niro contro Trump: "Noi americani non vogliamo una dittatura fascista" - Video
Sanremo, Conti: "Rumors e polemiche? Sono il bello, spero che ci siano" - Video
Droga, flash mob +Europa alla Conferenza nazionale: "Fallite politiche del governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza