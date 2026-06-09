Ribbon Introduces Rapid Deployment Networking Solutions for Mobile Data Centers, Defense Agencies, and Critical Infrastructure Providers

Flexible Networking and Compute Solutions for Rapid Forward Deployment with growing global customer base

Network in a Box provides resilient communications supporting continuity and End-to-End Disaster Recovery in complex disruption scenarios

PLANO, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, today announced a portfolio of solutions to address the need to rapidly deploy compute and networking capabilities in ruggedized hardened mobile enclosures across a wide number of critical markets. These Network in a Box (NiaB) solutions help enable organizations worldwide to quickly restore critical communications during disruption or failure and rapidly add networking capabilities when time is of the essence.

Available in both off-the-shelf and customized configurations, the solutions support a wide range of deployment alternatives, from portable suit-case sized formats to industrial railway-car sized data center designs. These highly customizable, rapidly deployable solutions allow teams to rapidly establish communications, maintain connectivity, and operate with local-site independence when existing networks are unavailable or lack capability.

At its core, the Ribbon Network in a Box is a highly secure communications platform enabling both high speed data and voice networking services supporting multiple physical networking and access technologies. Its zero-touch deployment capabilities enable system setup without requiring existing network connectivity, allowing for continued operation in the most challenging environments.

"This solution combines extensive redundancy to guarantee high degrees of resiliency, with rapid, on-demand deployment to ensure secure, continuous operations in any condition," said Haim Moscovich, VP Integrated Defense Solutions at Ribbon. "Proven in the field across thousands of deployments, it delivers reliable, real-time performance when it matters most."

Deployed in the most extreme conditions across multiple real-world scenarios with military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, NiaB has also demonstrated its effectiveness in disaster response environments, including deployment supporting first responders during the February 2023 magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey. In these scenarios, the solution enabled rapid deployment, seamless connectivity, and real-time coordination to support effective response operations.

"In today's digitized battlespace, information superiority creates the decisive advantage, making communications capabilities more important than ever. That's where NiaB comes in, helping organizations and individuals quickly reconnect and access critical information in even the most challenging situation," said Jason Brumfield, VP US Federal Sales at Ribbon.

Network in a Box offers multiple configurations designed to support different network operator types, geographies, and terrains, including:

Together, these capabilities help organizations maintain resilient communications, protect critical infrastructure, and sustain operations when reliability matters most.

About RibbonRibbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThe information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact +1 (978) 614-8050ir@rbbn.com

Media ContactCatherine Berthier+1 (646) 741-1974cberthier@rbbn.com

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