circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Samsung to Host Series of Tech Forums at CES 2026

22 dicembre 2025 | 00.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Forum discussions will feature a moderated panel of experts from across the technology industry to explore the latest trends in AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will host a series of four moderated Tech Forum panel discussions at CES 2026, to highlight industry trends and unveil its distinct AI vision and strategy.

Samsung's Tech Forums will be held Jan. 5–6 at Samsung's dedicated exhibition space in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas. The company will host a total of four moderated panels covering AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design. Samsung executives along with partners, academics, media and industry analysts will participate in each session by topic:

In covering the latest trends in technology and daily living, the Technology Forum discussions will serve as a complement to the company's latest product innovations, which will be showcased at the Samsung Exhibition Zone at the Wynn from Jan. 5–7.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850000/Tech_Forum_Press_Release.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-to-host-series-of-tech-forums-at-ces-2026-302647620.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52156 en US ICT ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Disturbo cognitivo lieve: il 10% evolve in demenza in due anni
Turismo alberghiero tra i pilastri dell'economia italiana
News to go
Natale, 30 milioni di regali indesiderati: un italiano su 5 li rivende
Putin e l'ironia su Zelensky: "Un attore di talento" - Video
News to go
Milioni di italiani in partenza tra Natale e Befana
News to go
TikTok firma l'accordo per la vendita dell'attività in Usa
Accordo Ue sull'Ucraina nella notte, Meloni: "Soddisfatta, ha vinto il buonsenso" - Video
Ucraina, Tajani a Putin: "Nell'Ue nessun maialino, solo leader eletti" - Video
News to go
Affitti, quanto pesano in Italia: il caso Milano e la mossa Ue
News to go
Promessa di boom economico e dito puntato contro Biden, il discorso di Trump
Leone XIV al Senato, La Russa gli dona una 'campanella' - Video
News to go
Legge 104 e smart working, le novità dal 2026


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza