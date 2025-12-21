Samsung to Host Series of Tech Forums at CES 2026

Forum discussions will feature a moderated panel of experts from across the technology industry to explore the latest trends in AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will host a series of four moderated Tech Forum panel discussions at CES 2026, to highlight industry trends and unveil its distinct AI vision and strategy.

Samsung's Tech Forums will be held Jan. 5–6 at Samsung's dedicated exhibition space in the Latour Ballroom at the Wynn Las Vegas. The company will host a total of four moderated panels covering AI, Home Appliances, Services and Design. Samsung executives along with partners, academics, media and industry analysts will participate in each session by topic:

In covering the latest trends in technology and daily living, the Technology Forum discussions will serve as a complement to the company's latest product innovations, which will be showcased at the Samsung Exhibition Zone at the Wynn from Jan. 5–7.

