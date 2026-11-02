Scientific Games Brings the Player Journey to Life at World Lottery Summit 2026

Powering Possibilities Exhibit Brings Together New Games, Digital Experiences and Retail Technology to Connect Play Across Channels

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will showcase its latest games, technology and services at the World Lottery Summit in Sydney, November 9-12, demonstrating how player insights and innovation come together to create connected omnichannel experiences.

Held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia, WLS brings together lottery executives, product managers and technologists from more than 75 countries.

The global lottery company's Powering Possibilities exhibit will feature instant game innovations, specialty products and licensed brands alongside digital games, loyalty, CRM, player marketing and retail technology. Attendees will explore how these offerings work together to help players discover games, purchase and play across retail and digital channels—and stay connected beyond an individual purchase.

"Our innovation starts with understanding players and creating games and experiences that appeal to them," said Beth Bresnahan, Chief Communications & Brand Officer for Scientific Games. "At WLS, we're showing how those ideas come to life across retail and digital channels, helping lotteries build stronger player relationships and create new opportunities for responsible growth."

Visitors to the Powering Possibilities exhibit will explore new games, digital experiences and retail technology, with data and analytics informing game creation, personalizing engagement and helping lotteries optimize the player experience across channels. Highlights include:

Instant game innovation

Pop N' Paks, Advent calendars and specialty scratch games offer interactive prize reveals, while foil and holographic enhancements and PlayPak packaging create new ways to present and experience instant games.

Scratch Connect extends physical tickets into digital play, offering more entertainment and additional opportunities to reveal winnings while helping lotteries introduce players to loyalty programs and build connections beyond the retail purchase.

Licensed brands

Scientific Games offers lotteries more than 100 licensed brands, supported by extensive consumer research to develop omnichannel play experiences. WLS highlights include FAST & FURIOUS, FRIDA KAHLO, MONOPOLY and UNO across a variety of retail and digital game formats, with a new MONOPOLY eInstant game from SG Studios coming soon.

Digital games and player engagement

Available in more than 10 languages, Scientific Games' digital game portfolio combines innovative mechanics, varied themes and licensed brands to appeal to different player preferences.

Loyalty and CRM solutions use real-time data and personalized communications to connect retail and online interactions and strengthen player relationships. The company's agency services support those connections through creative development, production and media campaigns.

Retail technology

Scientific Games' retail portfolio helps lotteries and retailers expand player choice, improve purchasing and operate more efficiently.

The SCiQ ecosystem combines digital menu boards, store-level sales insights and secure dispensing to modernize scratch game sales and inventory management. The WAVE family of clerk-operated terminals supports fast, convenient service across retail environments.

PlayCentral Powered by SCiQ self-service terminals offer personalized game recommendations through GameChoice, AI and advanced analytics, with formats suited to traditional retail and social venues. New ScreenPlay digital instant-win games bring animated gameplay to self-service terminals, creating opportunities to expand into new settings.

Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company, fastest-growing lottery systems provider and a leading global provider of iLottery solutions, digital lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and customer relationship management programs.

FAST & FURIOUS © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

FRIDA KAHLO © Frida Kahlo Corporation. All rights reserved.

MONOPOLY TM, ® & © 1935, 2026 Hasbro.

UNO™ and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. © 2026 Mattel. All Rights Reserved.

GameChoice™, PlayCentral® Powered by SCiQ®, PlayPak™, SCiQ®, Scratch Connect™, ScreenPlay™, WAVE™ are trademarks of Scientific Games. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific GamesScientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

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