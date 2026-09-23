Shanghai Electric Presents Three Energy Transition Solutions at Enlit Asia 2026

Supporting power-sector decarbonization, grid resilience, and low-carbon fuels across ASEAN

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) showcased three energy transition solutions under the theme "Powering the Archipelago" at Enlit Asia 2026, held Sept. 22-24 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

As the premier annual platform for the ASEAN power sector, Enlit Asia attracts more than 11,000 attendees and 280 exhibitors, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore advances, share insights and shape the region's energy future.

Three Solutions for ASEAN's Energy Transition

Tailored to the ASEAN market, the three solutions address key regional energy transition needs, including reducing carbon emissions from existing thermal power systems, enhancing renewable energy integration and stable operation of island grids, and providing low-carbon fuels for the shipping and aviation industries.

The High-Efficiency Power & Decarbonization solution is designed to help markets like Indonesia reduce power-system carbon intensity, spanning unit upgrades, fuel transition, and system optimization. Modular steam turbines for H- and F-class combined-cycle systems meet both power and heating needs while improving efficiency and reducing overall costs. Heavy-duty gas turbines can operate with up to 30% hydrogen blending, and coal-fired power retrofit solutions improve thermal efficiency and reduce coal consumption for lower-carbon operation.

The Grid Modernization & Resilience Upgrade solution addresses island-grid challenges in renewable energy integration, frequency regulation and voltage stability. It combines synchronous condensers, flywheels, multi-technology energy storage and integrated solar-storage power pods. Synchronous condensers and flywheels deliver rapid frequency response and inertia support; multi-technology storage covers short- to long-duration applications; and the power pods provide plug-and-play clean emergency power for remote areas and critical loads.

Building on the Jilin Taonan project, the full-chain Power-to-X Integrated Solutions cover wind and solar generation, green hydrogen, biomass gasification, and green methanol synthesis. The project has completed 8,000 tons of green methanol bunkering, a global single-bunkering record. Phase II, launched on August 20, 2026, targets 200,000 tons of green methanol and 10,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel annually. Shanghai Electric is now extending these solutions to ASEAN's shipping and aviation markets to support low-carbon fuel supply and shipping decarbonization.

Local Presence, Regional Impact

Shanghai Electric's technologies and system solutions are supported by an established regional track record. Its energy equipment and services are deployed in Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, with representative projects such as the Indonesia Pelabuhan Ratu 3 x 350 MW Coal-fired Power Station Project, the renewable energy plant in Selangor, Malaysia, and the recent Samalaju 500 MW-class combined-cycle gas power project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

These projects demonstrate the company's integrated capabilities across traditional power upgrades, high-efficiency gas generation, renewable energy, and green fuels—laying a foundation for the three solutions' further application in ASEAN.

During Enlit Asia 2026, Shanghai Electric also participated in the official conference agenda, delivering a technical presentation titled "Heavy-Duty Gas Turbine Technology for Clean, Efficient, and Smart Power Generation," outlining its technology roadmap and regionally adapted solutions in heavy-duty gas turbines and combined-cycle systems. The company also hosted multiple roadshows and exchange activities, inviting representatives from PLN, Indonesia's national electricity company, local customers, and academics in the energy sector to discuss fuel diversification and the development of Indonesia's power system.

Looking ahead, Shanghai Electric will continue to draw on its energy equipment manufacturing and system solution capabilities to work with ASEAN partners and support the transition to more efficient, stable and lower-carbon energy systems across Southeast Asia.

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