Starlight Investments Completes First Phase of The Parklands, a Major New 231-Suite Rental Community in Dartford

Initial phase brings 58 new rental homes to market as development progresses on master-planned build-to-rent community

DARTFORD, United Kingdom, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the completion and launch of the first phase of The Parklands, a new master-planned build-to-rent community in Dartford, Kent.

The milestone marks the delivery of the community's first 58 rental homes across two residential buildings and the latest step in bringing a major new rental community to one of the most well-connected and rapidly growing markets within London's commuter belt.

The newly completed residences offer a mix of high-quality studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes featuring modern finishes and layouts suited to a range of lifestyles and life stages.

Upon full completion, The Parklands will feature 231 suites across seven residential buildings. The development will help address growing demand for rental housing while broadening housing choice for residents seeking homes in a highly connected location.

As future phases are completed, residents will gain access to a range of exceptional amenities designed to enhance convenience, well-being and community living. Planned amenities include a residents' lounge, fitness centre, yoga studio, co-working space and a 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace. The completed community will also provide 163 resident parking spaces.

"The completion of the first phase at The Parklands reflects our continued commitment to delivering high-quality rental housing in communities where demand continues to grow," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "The Parklands is an important addition to Dartford's housing landscape, bringing new rental homes to market as part of a thoughtfully designed community that will continue to evolve as future phases are completed. We are pleased to welcome our first residents and look forward to continuing to bring this community to life."

The Parklands offers residents convenient access to Central London and key employment centres through strong road and rail connections, with close proximity to Dartford Station. Positioned alongside Central Park, the community also provides residents with access to expansive green space and recreational amenities that enhance quality of life.

The development's location adjacent to Central Park is reflected in the name "The Parklands," with a visual identity inspired by the intersection of nature and urban living, blending natural elements with a modern design aesthetic.

The completion of the initial phase at The Parklands marks another step in Starlight's continued growth in the UK and commitment to delivering new rental housing in high-growth markets across the region. Starlight's UK residential platform comprises approximately 4,000 homes and £1.1 billion in assets under management.

Learn more: https://www.theparklands-dartford.co.uk

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

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