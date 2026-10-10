STARMUS VIII Announces Two Young Changemakers as Junior Medal Winners

Valeria Corrales receives the Junior Stephen Hawking Medal and Aneeshwar Kunchala receives the Junior Jane Goodall Earth Medal

CANARY ISLANDS, Spain, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARMUS VIII, the premier international festival of science, music and exploration, is proud to announce the recipients of two special distinctions celebrating the next generation of scientific and environmental leaders.

Valeria Corrales, from Spain, will receive the Junior Stephen Hawking Medal, in recognition of her exceptional work bringing science, programming and technology to young audiences.

Aneeshwar Kunchala, from the United Kingdom, will receive the Junior Jane Goodall Earth Medal, honouring his remarkable dedication to wildlife conservation, biodiversity and inspiring children to protect the natural world.

Although their work focuses on different fields, both young changemakers share a conviction at the heart of STARMUS: knowledge should inspire action, and age should never be a barrier to making a difference.

Valeria Corrales — Junior Stephen Hawking Medal

Valeria Corrales began her journey in science communication at the age of ten, when she co-founded the educational platform ValPat in 2018 alongside her mentor Patricia Heredia.

What began as an initiative to make science and technology more accessible has grown into a major Spanish-language STEM education platform, with more than 750 videos and 240,000 YouTube subscribers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Valeria and Patricia offered 100 consecutive days of free online STEM classes, helping thousands of children across Spain and Latin America continue learning during lockdown.

Valeria has since received national and international recognition. She was named among Forbes Spain's 23 Changemakers in 2023, became a finalist for the Princess of Girona Social Award in 2025, and was selected as a Top 10 finalist for the Global Student Prize from nearly 11,000 applications and nominations across 148 countries.

Now studying Computational Media at the Georgia Institute of Technology, she continues to explore how science, technology, creativity and storytelling can transform education.

Her achievements reflect the spirit of Stephen Hawking's belief in the power of curiosity and the importance of sharing scientific knowledge with everyone.

Aneeshwar Kunchala — Junior Jane Goodall Earth Medal

At just eleven years old, Aneeshwar Kunchala has already become an internationally recognized voice for wildlife conservation and environmental education.

His extraordinary journey began when he was only four, after learning about a whale that had died because of plastic pollution. That experience inspired a mission to protect animals and encourage others to care for the natural world.

Since then, Aneeshwar has reached international audiences through television documentaries, educational programmes, public speaking, journalism and art.

His work includes appearances and productions for BBC, Sky Kids and Channel 5, while his conservation message has reached audiences at major international events and institutions.

Aneeshwar holds three Guinness World Records and has received honours including the Diana Award and the British Citizen Youth Award. He has also been named a young ambassador for the National Trust and became the first young columnist for National Geographic Kids UK. He has also been recognized with the Young Scientific Explorer honorary award - from the Scientific Exploration Society.

His work combines scientific curiosity, compassion for animals and an extraordinary ability to communicate with younger generations.

His guiding message captures the simplicity and urgency of his mission:

"Save the animals and make sure the world looks beautiful."

The Junior Jane Goodall Earth Medal recognizes not only his achievements, but also his determination to inspire a generation that sees the protection of biodiversity as a shared responsibility.

Two Young Voices, One Shared Future

Stephen Hawking dedicated his life to understanding the Universe. Jane Goodall transformed our understanding of the natural world and our responsibility to protect it.

Through these two Junior Medals, STARMUS celebrates the continuation of their legacies in a new generation.

Valeria Corrales is helping young people discover the power of science and technology. Aneeshwar Kunchala is inspiring them to protect the extraordinary diversity of life on our planet.

Together, they represent a powerful message: the future of science and the future of our planet belong to those who are curious enough to ask questions and courageous enough to act.

The awards will be presented during STARMUS VIII, taking place in Tenerife and La Palma, Canary Islands, from 17 to 22 October 2026, under the theme The Search for Truth. The Festival will bring together some of the world's leading figures in science, space exploration, technology, music and the arts to explore the importance of evidence, knowledge, reason and scientific thinking in an increasingly complex world.

More information about the Starmus VIII and tickets available at: www.starmus.com.

US: Dan DuPont, dupont0708@gmail.com, +1 202 380 7558

UK/EU: Nicole Ettinger, nicole@ettingerpr.com +44 7515 394107

Spain: Carlos Esteban, cesteban@llys.global, +34 699 55 2854

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