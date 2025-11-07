circle x black
SUPCON Showcases Industrial AI Leadership at ADIPEC, Driving Intelligent Transformation

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON(688777.SH, SUPCON.SW), a global provider of process automation and industrial AI solutions serving over 35,000 customers in more than 50 countries, is presenting its latest full-stack automation and autonomous operations technologies at ADIPEC 2025 in the AI Zone (Booth AI_S5), taking place from November 3 and 6 in Abu Dhabi.

At this year's ADIPEC, SUPCON is demonstrating how its next-generation Industrial AI portfolio is empowering process and energy industries to operate safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Through practical innovations in software-defined control, intelligent data platforms, and advanced robotics, SUPCON is accelerating the shift from traditional automation toward truly autonomous operations.

SUPCON is reinforcing its leadership in the industry by highlighting measurable customer outcomes, ranging from higher reliability and reduced energy consumption to lower operational costs and faster deployment cycles. The company is also underscoring its long-term commitment to the Middle East, providing local engineering support, training, and co-innovation to help both brownfield and greenfield facilities scale industrial AI adoption.

Among the innovations featured are:

Together, these offerings embody SUPCON's end-to-end Industrial AI framework, seamlessly connecting field data to enterprise intelligence through a unified, open, and secure architecture. Designed for both process and discrete control applications, the framework features reference designs for brownfield transformation and a clear roadmap toward intelligent autonomous operations. Leveraging a global delivery model that combines worldwide expertise with local engineering support, SUPCON enables rapid deployment, enhances operational efficiency, and accelerates time-to-value, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to advancing industrial intelligence and innovation.

About SUPCON

SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW) is a global leader in Industrial automation and Industrial AI, offering control systems, digital platforms, robotics, and software solutions that power the world's process and energy industries. Trusted by more than 250 leading enterprises and 35,000+ customers worldwide, SUPCON is driving the evolution from automation to autonomy—enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable industrial operations.

For more information, please visit https://global.supcon.com/

Media Contact: Kang Yan — kangyan@global.supcon.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817012/SUPCON_1.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817013/DSC09759.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supcon-showcases-industrial-ai-leadership-at-adipec-driving-intelligent-transformation-302608888.html

