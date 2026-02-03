TCL Professional presents Olympic-level digital signage and commercial LED solutions at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No.1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand, today unveils a new generation of high-end digital signage solutions and commercial LED displays at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2026), where the company is exhibiting at stand 1C500 (Hall1). TCL Professional, a sub brand focused on B2B vertical markets, showcases purpose-built commercial display solutions designed for various professional environments. The solutions are powered by display technologies supplied by TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ). TCL CSOT provides the group with unique capabilities in innovation, manufacturing and end-to-end quality control. Developed by leveraging TCL's strength across the entire industrial value chain, these solutions have been validated in one of the most demanding environments in the world: the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Recently elevated to Official Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL strengthens its global positioning in the B2B market with display technologies that meet the highest Olympic quality standards. At ISE 2026, the world's leading trade show for audiovisual technology and systems integration, the company demonstrates how the luxury design of its digital signage meets the expectations of high-end customers, while its new LED displays redefine performance standards in the European market.

TMN series: premium digital signage for high-demand professional environments

In the digital signage segment, TCL Professional highlights the TMN series as a key exhibit at ISE 2026. As a mature, mass-produced digital signage lineup, the TMN series reflects TCL's accumulated experience in large-scale display manufacturing and long-term product deployment across professional environments.

Designed for premium corporate and commercial applications, the TMN series features an ultra-slim 27.9 mm design and even bezels on four sides, supporting both portrait and landscape installation for seamless integration into a wide range of professional spaces. Available in sizes from 32" to 115", the series offers exceptional flexibility for projects of any scale.

Powered by display panels supplied by TCL CSOT, the TMN series delivers outstanding visual performance, combining 4K UHD resolution, brightness of 500 nits, and 93% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for highly accurate color reproduction. A 4,000:1 contrast ratio and a non-glare panel with 25% haze ensure excellent visibility, outperforming many competing solutions on the market.

With up to 4+32 GB memory, 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi, RS232 connectivity, a built-in clock and 2×10 W stereo speakers, the TMN series provides comprehensive performance and connectivity, ready for professional deployment across diverse commercial scenarios.

Alongside the TMN series, TCL Professional introduces the TEN series, available in sizes ranging from 43" to 75". Delivering brightness levels of 350 nits, the TEN series offers a versatile and cost-effective digital signage solution for a wide range of professional applications.

TH55HO: high-performance outdoor digital signage

Expanding its digital signage portfolio, TCL Professional presents the new TH55HO outdoor digital signage display, a key new product for 2026 designed specifically for high-visibility outdoor environments. Engineered to deliver ultra-high brightness, the TH55HO ensures clear and vivid content even under direct sunlight. Advanced anti-discoloration and anti-yellowing technologies preserve image quality over time, while an optically bonded, anti-reflective design maintains visual clarity in high-temperature conditions.

Built for demanding outdoor applications, the TH55HO features a rugged protective structure that enhances durability and reliability in harsh environments. Its high-transmittance panel, optimized for polarizer-ready visibility, delivers excellent readability from multiple viewing angles, while intelligent power-saving technology optimizes energy consumption without compromising performance. Together, these features make the TH55HO a robust and efficient solution for outdoor digital signage deployments in transportation hubs, retail facades and public spaces.

Open CMS integration and end-to-end quality assurance

For content management, TCL digital signage supports flexible CMS deployment, working seamlessly with TCL's self-developed TCL Eshow CMS as well as with a wide range of mainstream third-party CMS platforms. This open and collaborative approach ensures smooth integration into real-world B2B projects and complex system integration environments. The close coordination between TCL Professional hardware and CMS software ecosystems delivers stable, efficient and scalable experience for integrators and operators.

Quality is further reinforced by TCL's vertically integrated value chain, covering design, manufacturing and key components end-to-end. This series has passed multiple international certifications and has received numerous global industry awards.

Commercial LED displays: redefining performance standards in Europe

At ISE 2026, TCL showcases its latest commercial LED display solutions, designed to meet the demands of high-end professional environments and large-scale visual projects. These solutions integrate advanced display technologies focused on delivering superior visual performance, operational reliability and installation efficiency in high-impact applications.

Based on display technologies developed by TCL CSOT, these displays integrate proprietary ultra-low-reflection encapsulation materials, achieving an exceptional contrast ratio of up to 37,500:1. This significantly enhances image depth and detail, even in challenging lighting conditions. Industry-leading 24-bit color depth technology further enables the reproduction of up to 16.77 million shades of gray, delivering smooth gradients, accurate color transitions, and highly detailed visual content.

An advanced large-panel design improves visual uniformity by significantly reducing seam gaps between modules, while also enhancing installation efficiency in large-format configurations. Combined with high brightness performance, robust thermal management and long-term operational stability, these LED solutions are engineered to maintain consistent image quality under intensive professional use.

TCL will further expand its portfolio in 2026 with the launch of 136-inch and 163-inch LED All-in-One (AIO) displays, designed to simplify deployment while delivering premium large-format visual experiences.

A new key player in the European commercial display market

With its presence at ISE 2026, TCL Professional consolidates its role as a key player in the European commercial display industry, delivering high-level digital signage and LED solutions that combine premium design, technological innovation and real-world proven reliability.

As an Official Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL brings the same commitment to precision, durability and visual excellence to the professional display market, addressing the needs of system integrators and venue operators who prioritize long-term stability, scalability and proven performance in real-world applications.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875892/TCL_Professional_presents_Olympic_level_digital_signage_and_commercial_LED_solutions_at_ISE_2026.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-professional-presents-olympic-level-digital-signage-and-commercial-led-solutions-at-ise-2026-302677651.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.