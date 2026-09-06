TCL Showcases AI Inspired Life at IFA 2026 Through Its Screen Universe

From next-generation displays and AI-powered smart home experiences to sports-inspired moments, TCL presents an immersive vision of everyday life in the AI era.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL today unveiled its vision for an AI Inspired Life at IFA 2026 through the "Inspiration Habitat," an immersive smart-living environment that brings together next-generation displays, AI-powered smart home experiences and sustainable energy solutions. Built around TCL's Screen Universe, the exhibition shows how screens across forms and applications are evolving into intelligent interfaces connecting people with content, services and the physical world.

With the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 taking place in Berlin during IFA, TCL is extending this vision from the exhibition floor to sports-inspired fan experiences, showing how display innovation and AI-enabled living can bring the energy of the court closer to everyday life.

"At IFA 2026, TCL is showing how AI and display innovation can create more intuitive, immersive and human-centered experiences," said Daniel Sun, CTO of TCL Industries. "Through our Screen Universe, TCL is turning advanced display technologies and AI capabilities into tangible home experiences."

TCL's Screen Universe Turns Display Innovation into Everyday Intelligence

At IFA 2026, TCL brought together voices from technology, entertainment and creative industries to examine how larger screens, improved picture quality and intelligent interaction are shaping immersive home entertainment.

A key highlight is the TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, which delivers up to 100% BT.2020 All-Scene Wide Color Gamut, precise dimming and up to HDR 10,000 nits peak brightness through next-generation display technologies. TCL also introduced RayNeo GT Max AR Glasses, the world's first Dolby Vision-certified AR glasses, extending premium viewing beyond the living room into personal, mobile scenarios.

AI Inspired Life: Intelligence That Lives in Everyday Moments

Through the latest NXTHOME™ ecosystem, TCL presents a future-oriented approach to connected living, where smart displays, connected home appliances, AI experiences, interior design and sustainable living create a home environment that adapts to people's needs.

The AiMe Family Companion Robot brings intelligent technology to life through natural multimodal interaction and lifelike motion control. TCL's AI-powered appliances, including the FreshIN 3.0 Ultra Air Conditioner, TCL Free Built-in Refrigerator and TCL AI SuperDrum Laundry Tower P9 Ultra, translate AI capabilities into practical experiences across air care, food storage and laundry care.

Inspire Your Passion: Bringing the Thrill of Sport Beyond the Court

From the Olympic Games to the world's top arenas, TCL continues to use sport as a powerful way to connect people through shared moments of passion, performance and possibility that Inspire Greatness in everyday life.

With IFA 2026 and the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 both taking place in Berlin, TCL is bringing the energy of women's basketball into its Inspiration Habitat through basketball-inspired experiences and fan interactions. TCL is embedding the spirit of #TCLforHer across its activations and global communications, celebrating the confidence, resilience and ambition represented by women's basketball.

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