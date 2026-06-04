TCL Unveils Expanded Monitor Lineup in Europe, Including its First Flagship OLED+ Monitor

PARIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the leading consumer electronics brand, has unveiled its newest monitor lineup at its first-ever dedicated monitor event in Europe, hosted at TCL NXTHOME in Paris this May. The event highlights a range of innovations designed to support better gaming performance and productivity, including TCL's first OLED+ flagship monitor, alongside advanced QD-Mini LED models.

For decades, TCL has been building the technology behind the screen. From CSOT's cutting-edge panel engineering to proprietary innovations in Mini LED backlighting, the expertise has always been there and so has the commitment to monitors. With a dedicated monitor factory established in 2012 and a series of world-first display innovations delivered in the years since, TCL has steadily grown its monitor business alongside its broader display capabilities. With an integrated R&D, production, and sales capability, TCL is now bringing that accumulated depth to a broader global audience.

Today, TCL delivers monitors that combine striking design, exceptional picture quality, and ultra-smooth high refresh rates — a reflection of its long-standing expertise in display technology. The 2026 European lineup marks that next chapter, as TCL continues to grow its presence as a full-range consumer electronics brand and a trusted, professional name in display innovation.

"As screens become central to how people work, play, and connect, the expectations placed on a single display have fundamentally evolved," said Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Europe. "Our new product lineup builds on over 40 years of display expertise and a proven leadership position in Mini LED innovation. With these products, we are delivering consistent, high-quality performance for everyone, without compromise."

The All-Round Master: TCL 32X3A OLED+ Monitor

For users who expect their monitor to perform across every scenario, TCL's first flagship OLED+ monitor, TCL 32X3A stands at the center of the lineup. Recognized with both the 2026 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, the monitor reflects TCL's focus on combining premium industrial design with high-performance display innovation.

It's built using OLED+ technology, a step above traditional OLED, which helps to upgrade picture quality and improves black purity in bright conditions, resulting in unparalleled picture quality. The Matrix-Pure Pixel arrangement eliminates color fringing for sharper, cleaner text, while 2% circularly polarized low reflection, delivering images that are crystal clear and true to life. On-screen text is clearer, and contrast becomes more accurate in different lighting conditions, while ultra-fast response times support competitive gameplay.

480Hz dual-mode ultra-high refresh rates (UHD 240Hz / FHD 480Hz) with a 0.03ms GtG response time enable seamless switching between high resolution and high refresh performance. This flexibility supports both visually rich AAA titles and fast-paced FPS esports scenarios, while also meeting the demands of premium productivity and professional use.

The 32X3A is equally considered in its design. Measuring just 6.4mm at its thinnest point, it features a four-sided near-borderless display that enhances immersion. Its Stargate-inspired aesthetic brings a premium minimalism to the desktop, while eye care features support longer, more comfortable usage.

For audio, the monitor integrates a professional-grade DSP audio chip alongside a co-engineered solution with Bang & Olufsen. This collaboration emphasizes both design and acoustic tuning, delivering precise in-game sound positioning for competitive play, as well as immersive audio performance for gaming, movies, and entertainment.

The Detail Master: TCL 27C2A QD-Mini LED Monitor

For those who refuse to choose between image quality and competitive performance, the TCL 27C2A delivers both.

Its QD-Mini LED technology, with 1196 precise dimming zones, 1200 nits peak brightness brings exceptional contrast and detail to every scene, from the sweeping visuals of AAA titles to the high-stakes moments of competitive play.

Coupled with TMOC (TCL Motion Clarity Technology), every element of motion performance is optimized, from MPRT-Plus Dual-Control Matrix Backlight to OverDrive-Pro LCD acceleration that keeps motion images clear and vivid, and HFS Shoot Fast Panel technology for rapid response with minimal blur. UHD 160Hz and FHD 320Hz Dual-mode refresh rates allow users to prioritize either resolution or speed, depending on the scenario, creating a more adaptable and consistent experience.

The Speed Warrior: TCL 27P2A Pro Mini LED Monitor

For competitive players where every millisecond counts, the TCL 27P2A Pro is built around one priority: speed without compromise.

Featuring a QHD 320Hz refresh rate, every movement is rendered with exceptional fluidity, giving competitive players the edge they need in fast-paced scenarios. TMOC technology further optimizes motion performance — reducing blur and improving visual stability during intense gameplay, with 1ms GtG response, ensuring that what happens on screen matches what happens in the game. Backed by Mini LED backlighting, image quality keeps pace with every move, making the 27P2A Pro a reliable choice for players who demand both speed and clarity in equal measure.

These models bring professional-grade responsiveness into a more accessible segment, supporting players looking to improve performance without overcomplicating their setup.

Ultra-Wide Immersion: TCL 57R94 Dual 4K QD-Mini LED Monitor

For users managing multiple workflows or seeking a more immersive gaming setup, scale becomes essential.

The TCL 57R94 combines dual 4K resolution with precise QD-Mini LED backlight control, delivering consistent brightness and contrast across a wide field of view. This ensures that detail is preserved across both bright and dark areas, even on a larger screen.

For multitasking and simulation-style gaming, this translates into a more natural, uninterrupted viewing experience.

Built for the Future of Gaming and Performance

TCL will also showcase additional monitor models and display technologies on-site in Paris, reflecting the broader depth of its 2026 monitor portfolio. With its 2026 monitor lineup, TCL continues to evolve its display strategy beyond peak specifications, focusing instead on how technology performs in real-world environments. From OLED+ innovation to advanced QD-Mini LED gaming displays, the new range is designed to support the full spectrum of modern usage, ensuring that users no longer need to choose between performance, clarity, and comfort.

TCL also maintains a continued presence in global esports and partners with professional teams Gentle Mates and Eyeballers. This reflects TCL's long-term commitment to performance-driven display innovation, and a broader vision as a full-range premium consumer electronics brand, bringing the same depth of expertise to every product in every home.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile devices, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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