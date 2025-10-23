Tech Wonder at Canton Fair: PHOMI's eDisplay Marvel Sparks Global Order Frenzy

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 138th Canton Fair, PHOMI's groundbreaking eDisplay Curtain stole the limelight, securing both the Gold and Silver Innovative Design Awards for 2025. This innovation ingeniously repurposes construction waste into a zero-carbon building finish, integrating a dynamic information display. It's a game-changer for construction, offering a sustainable path to smart, low-carbon cities worldwide.

PHOMI's product recycles materials like stone offcuts and tailing powder. Its standout feature is the digital info display on the material face, replacing traditional billboards. Precise control over the micro-structure enables efficient light conduction, with microscopic optical channels guiding light, allowing for crisp video output.

A judge from the Canton Fair Innovative Design CF Awards praised, "Integrating info transmission into facades instead of adding screens is brilliant. PHOMI's eDisplay Curtain reshapes our understanding of buildings, human interaction with those buildings, and urban spaces as a whole."

Since its debut, the technology has garnered international recognition, including golds in France and Nuremberg, and further accolades in Geneva. It's now part of various low-carbon initiatives in the Middle East, such as Saudi's Digital New City and Oman's Zero-Carbon Community.

At the fair's Green Building Materials Pavilion, located at Hall 13.2, a full-scale dynamic zero-carbon curtain wall model wows visitors. They can watch live control of wall content via a mobile app. The PHOMI exhibit also showcases econiclay-derived products like the A-grade fireproof eCovering Marble Series, providing curved facade solutions.

"This transcends material upgrades; it redefines building-info interaction," remarked a Canton Fair purchasing representative. "It empowers urban infrastructure with co-creation, vital for the rapid progress of developing nations."

PHOMI also announced that some European and Middle Eastern builders signed cooperation letters on the opening day. The team aims to gradually license the technology, fostering a global zero-carbon building materials standard.

About PHOMI

PHOMI has been engaged in the R&D, manufacture, and sales of cutting-edge, carbon-neutral materials since 2008. PHOMI team uses modern technologies of the digital age, combine them with the knowledge of traditional craftsmanship to create sustainable, ecofriendly and inspiring materials for humans in the centerpiece.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803634/processed_6AC85653_1687_41E1_B485_5A0BDCB9C307.jpg

