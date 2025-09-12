circle x black
Technosoft Announces Automotive Days 2025: A Global Online Event Showcasing Innovation, Customer Success, and Strategic Partnerships. Where Technology and People Intersect.

12 settembre 2025 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosoft Automotive is proud to announce Technosoft Automotive Days 2025 (TSAD2025), a three-day global online event taking place from October 7–9, 2025. This annual gathering brings together automotive leaders, innovators, customers, and partners from Europe to Asia-Pacific to explore the future of automotive retail.

Building on the success of last year's event, TSAD2025 will feature keynote presentations, product showcases, customer success stories, and strategic partner roundtables — all designed to inspire and inform the global automotive community.

"This event is more than just a platform to present our work — it's a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the evolving landscape of automotive retail," said Fredy Tan, CEO of Technosoft.

Event Highlights

Day 1 – Reimagining Retail AutomotiveKickoff keynote by Fredy Tan, CEO of Technosoft, joined by the Automotive Sector CIO of Plaza Capital. Includes a live demo of the latest Yana DMS innovations, featuring AI and Copilot capabilities.

Day 2 – Customer VoicesHear directly from leading automotive brands including Nissan Philippines Inc., Toyota Laos Co., Ltd, and General Motors Australia and New Zealand, as they share real-world success stories and insights.

Day 3 – Partner Ecosystem & Collaboration for Customer GlocalizationJoin global partners such as Microsoft, EMEA Microsoft Business Applications Partners, and Abdul Latif Jameel in roundtable discussions on expansion, innovation, and strategic alliances.

Global Reach, Local Impact

Sessions will be streamed live daily from 14:30 to 16:00 Singapore Time, making them accessible to audiences across Europe (08:30 CEST) and Australia (17:30 AEDT).

Message from Technosoft Group COO

"We are entering a transformative era where Microsoft AI is reshaping every facet of business — from customer engagement to operational excellence," said Ryohei Yoshijima, Technosoft Group COO, Microsoft MVP for Business Applications, and Microsoft Regional Director."TSAD2025 is an opportunity to showcase how our Microsoft-powered innovations are delivering measurable value and driving the future of the automotive industry."

Join Us

TSAD2025 is open to all industry professionals, partners, and customers. Registration details and the full agenda are now available on the official Technosoft website.

Technosoft Automotive leaders will deliver keynotes, product demos, customer panels, and strategic roundtables — offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn directly from the minds shaping the future of automotive retail.

Event URL:https://bit.ly/TSAD2025Event Application URL:https://bit.ly/TSAD2025_Registration

Contact:marketing@technosoftautomotive.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314213/Technosoft_Automotive_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/technosoft-announces-automotive-days-2025-a-global-online-event-showcasing-innovation-customer-success-and-strategic-partnerships-where-technology-and-people-intersect-302554044.html

