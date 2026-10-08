The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2026 reveals Gen Z as the highest-spending generation

This year's survey explores how high-net-worth collectors begin building their collections, highlighting the influence of family, rise in younger generations' purchasing activity, evolving attitudes toward privacy, and the growing use of digital and AI-enabled tools for researching their purchases

ZURICH, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2026 by Arts Economics, reveals fresh insights into the evolving behaviors and motivations of high-net-worth (HNW) collectors. Conducted by Arts Economics in collaboration with UBS, the survey draws on responses from 3,100 HNW individuals across 10 key markets: the US, UK, Mainland China, Hong Kong, France, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil and Singapore.

Dr Clare McAndrew, Founder, Arts Economics: "This research let us look beyond what high-net-worth collectors buy to how they use their collections and what really matters to them about owning art. Attitudes towards privacy and access varied widely, challenging some established assumptions. Many purchases are driven less by the conspicuous consumption traditionally linked to the market than by a desire to build connections within close networks, where status comes less from price than from rarity, provenance, originality, and discovery. Restricting access does not remove a collection's signaling power; exclusivity can be part of the signal. Perhaps surprisingly, the youngest collectors were the most private, both in person and online. Gen Z collectors were the least likely to share details of their collections publicly online, preferring invitation-only spaces, with privacy central to their personal and cultural identity."

Paul Donovan, Chief Economist, UBS Global Wealth Management: "As a leading global wealth manager, UBS has been tracking the great wealth transfer for several years, and the Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting 2026 confirms that it is well underway. Gen Z reported the highest average spending on art, 40% entered collecting through family influence and almost 90% retained inherited works. At the same time, younger collectors continue to favor traditional categories such as painting and sculpture, suggesting that while collecting habits are evolving, aesthetic preferences remain more consistent across generations than is often assumed."

Key findings of the survey:

Linkswww.ubs.com/artmarket

About UBS and contemporary artGlobal Lead Partner of Art Basel, UBS has a long history of supporting contemporary art and artists. UBS seeks to advance the international conversation about the art market through its global lead partnership with Art Basel, and as co-publisher of the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report and the Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting. UBS also supports some of the world's most important arts institutions, events, and fairs. The firm also has one of the world's most significant corporate collections of contemporary art. The UBS Art Advisory supports the firm's UHNW and family offices clients with impartial advice across the lifecycle of collecting.

About UBSUBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).www.ubs.com/media

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