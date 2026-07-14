The Bloc Strengthens European Creative Leadership to Drive Ambition and Impact Across Global Markets

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning independent network, The Bloc, continues its strategic expansion in Europe with the appointment of Jon Chapman as European Executive Creative Director. The hire further signals The Bloc's commitment to building best-in-class creative capability across its growing network of offices in London, Milan, Basel, and Munich, as well as its teams in the US and Asia.

Jon is a multi-award-winning creative who has held senior creative leadership positions at Havas Lynx, BBDO, and BBH. He joins The Bloc at a pivotal moment for the industry, one defined by rapid evolution, global challenge, and extraordinary opportunity for healthcare communications to make a genuine difference to clients and patients alike.

Stephanie Berman, Global Chief Creative Officer, commented, "Jon is exactly the kind of creative leader The Bloc was built for—bold, collaborative, and driven by the belief that great work can do real good. His appointment is a powerful statement of where we are headed creatively as a business, and I couldn't be more excited to be building this next chapter alongside him."

Jon will work alongside Stephanie Berman, Global CCO, and Adam Hessel, CCO New York, forming a formidable creative leadership triumvirate at the heart of the agency's worldwide offer. In close collaboration with The Bloc's European leadership team, including James March, Managing Director London, and Alessandro Seveso, CEO Milan and Basel, Jon will be responsible for furthering the creative ambitions of the business, supporting healthcare clients and patients in meaningful, exciting, and effective ways.

"The Bloc feels genuinely different," said Jon Chapman. "Independent, cares about people and uncompromising in the belief that creativity can solve any problem. The talent across offices, the awards recognition and their approach using behavioural science - it's a business that is growing with understanding and intent to do good. I jumped at the chance to be part of it and push the creative ambition even further."

The appointment is further supported by two additional hires strengthening the London team. Ruarí Burgham joins as Engagement Strategy Director, and Ellen Bunker joins as Account Director, adding further depth and capability to the agency's growing London operation.

About The BlocRecently named Independent Network of the Year at the Sannis Awards and Independent Agency of the Year at the Lisbon International Health Festival, The Bloc is the only global health-native agency that cements real-life behavior change for lasting impact. Inspired by our mission, Be Great to Do Good, we build great brands and experiences in the service of good health. Our proprietary BE-COMMS (Behaviorally Enriched Communications) operating system, along with award-winning creativity, strong scientific expertise, and local market knowledge, powers effective marketing and medical communications at flexible scale for our clients worldwide. Celebrating 26 years in business, we're still proudly independent. Learn more at thebloc.com.

Media Contact:Sarah ThorsonLightspeed PRsarah@lightspeedpr.com

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