The National Museum of Singapore honours the nation's 60th anniversary with two new experiences to introduce Singapore's evolving story

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Singapore's 60th anniversary of independence, the National Museum of Singapore (NMS) presents two commemorative experiences chronicling Singapore's transformation from settlement to global city and its major milestones over the past 700 years.

Visitors can start their experience with Singapore Odyssea: A Journey Through Time at the Shaw Foundation Glass Rotunda, the first permanent gallery to reopen amid the museum's ongoing revamp. Intended as an introduction to Singapore's history, this immersive multimedia experience takes visitors back in time to witness formative moments in the nation's history. Through an RFID-enabled wristband, visitors can "adopt" one of nine Magical Companions inspired by Singapore's native fauna to guide them through the showcase and activate hidden layers of content on Singapore's history.

Visitors are first greeted with a suspended LED globe that anchors a two-minute light show, which maps the evolution of the maritime routes that have connected Singapore to the world throughout its history. As visitors move through the gallery and descend the spiral ramp, they "time-travel" in reverse chronology through pivotal chapters of Singapore's history via visual wall projections that come alive with animated scenes and rich soundscapes. The journey culminates at the base of the Glass Rotunda, which features a digital waterfall curtain that reveals historical moments of Singapore's past, and an immersive media show featuring various myths associated with the origins of Singapore.

To continue their exploration of Singapore's history, visitors can visit the exhibition Once Upon a Tide: Singapore's Journey from Settlement to Global City – which runs till 9 October 2026 – to discover how the sea and river have shaped Singapore's evolution from a bustling 14th-century port to a global powerhouse today.

Featuring over 350 artefacts from Singapore's National Collection, the exhibition is spread over five thematic sections, each representing different aspects of Singapore's evolution and brought to life through experiential storytelling. Visitors can discover the island's deep historical roots and its early prominence through maps, early trading activities along the Singapore River which once served as the lifeblood of the early settlement, and take on the Sampan Challenge to ferry passengers across the river. Through first-person accounts, photographs, personal artefacts, and even a digital Singlish quiz, the final section concludes with a tribute to Singaporeans and homegrown organisations that have made an impact globally.

In each section, visitors are prompted to reflect on the evolution of Singapore's identity by engaging with questions through an RFID-wristband. Their responses reveal one of four avatars that reflect their own values and aspirations, allowing them to contribute to the collective vision of Singapore's tomorrow.

Together, these two experiences form a continuous journey for visitors to explore, experience, and reflect on Singapore's history across centuries. For more information, please visit the National Museum's website, Facebook or Instagram.

