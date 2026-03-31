The TRATON GROUP and Applied Intuition Announce TRATON ONE OS, a Unified Software Platform for Improved Fleet Uptime Across TRATON's Four Global Brands

MUNICH and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TRATON GROUP and Applied Intuition, Inc., the leading physical AI company, today announced TRATON ONE OS, a next-generation software-defined vehicle platform that will power all new vehicles across TRATON's four brands: Scania, MAN, International and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Building on more than a year of co-development, the two companies are deploying a single unified platform that's at the forefront of innovation to deliver benefits to customers:

Designed to bring the speed, flexibility and continuous update cycles of modern software development to the commercial vehicle industry, TRATON ONE OS will operate on all high-performance computers (HPCs) in TRATON's new vehicle architecture. The platform supports multiple hardware chipsets and global regulatory environments while giving TRATON teams a common foundation to build on — all without compromising each brand's distinct customer experience. Testing of the first integrated ECU hardware will begin in April 2026, with rollout across new trucks targeted for 2028.

"Our collaboration with Applied Intuition brings together TRATON's deep expertise in commercial vehicles, including strength in modularization and in-house application-function software development, with Applied Intuition's leading software capabilities," said Stefan Teuchert, Senior Vice President EE Platform at TRATON GROUP. "With TRATON ONE OS, we combine strong building blocks from Applied Intuition, TRATON and the open source community to create a worldwide cutting-edge EE platform, delivering fast new functions and services to the customer, while still preserving what makes each of our brands unique."

The platform is being co-developed as a white-box modular architecture that combines TRATON's internal development with Applied Intuition's Vehicle OS for trucking, as well as trusted third-party and open-source components. This modular approach allows TRATON to replace or consolidate compute units over time without fragmenting the software stack or rewriting the platform or applications, supporting the company's long-term ambition to move toward fewer, more powerful high-performance computers.

"Working closely with TRATON, we're building the next generation of software-defined commercial vehicles," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "TRATON ONE OS creates a platform that allows trucks to continuously evolve through software updates while giving TRATON the flexibility to build and scale capabilities across its global brands."

To learn more, contact press@applied.co

About Applied IntuitionApplied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company's solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with offices in Washington, D.C.; San Diego, California; Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; London; Stuttgart; Munich; Stockholm; Bangalore; Seoul; and Tokyo. Learn more at applied.co.

About the TRATON GROUPWith its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. "Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.": this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.

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