THE ULTIMATE SANTORINI DAY COMES SUMMER 2026 WITH ROYAL BEACH CLUB SANTORINI AND TOURS OF THE ISLAND'S HOT SPOTS

Royal Caribbean Group extends its robust vacation pipeline from two to eight land-based destinations by 2028

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is bringing the ultimate day to Santorini. Set to open in summer 2026, Royal Beach Club Santorini will welcome vacationers from Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises and combine the breathtaking volcanic beaches of this iconic Greek island with the company's signature experiences alongside the vibrant Grecian spirit and culture to create the ultimate Santorini experience. The beach club will be part of an Ultimate Santorini Day that will include a day of exploring the gems of the island, from the white-washed buildings and blue-domed churches in Oia, to a stroll through the shops, cafes and art galleries in Fira. Vacationers will have the opportunity to check off these bucket list items while also enjoying the Mediterranean vibes of the beach club.

"Expanding our Royal Beach Club Collection to include Santorini - one of the world's most popular and beautiful locations - is a bold step forward in growing our vacation portfolio from two to eight by 2028, giving guests more ways to have unforgettable experiences with us," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "We're thrilled to connect guests with Santorini's gems - from its iconic villages to the Aegean Sea's famous beach club culture - creating a balanced, authentic island experience."

"Santorini is an incredible destination that our guests love to explore, and with this new beach club, we are able to bring the best of what the island has to offer with the signature service Royal Caribbean is known for," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean.

As Royal Caribbean Group prepares for the beach club's opening next summer, the company's ultimate beach club experience will feature a new innovative way to alleviate congestion throughout the island by better distributing guests arriving to Santorini. Vacationers can start their journey in one of three locations, minimizing crowding while maximizing time spent enjoying sights and sounds.

As the first Royal Beach Club experience readies to launch in The Bahamas this December, Royal Beach Club Santorini is the latest in the vacation company's growing lineup of exclusive land-based destinations, which includes the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay, which disrupted the cruise industry and redefined the future of cruise vacations.

Alongside Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti, Royal Caribbean Group's pipeline of land-based vacation offerings include Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas (2025), the Southernmost Hotel on Earth The Cormorant at 55 South in Chile (2026), Royal Beach Club Santorini (2026), Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico (2026), Perfect Day Mexico (2027), and Royal Beach Club South Pacific in Lelepa (2028).

