TSUN Secures Dual EU Certifications: Unlocks Plug&Play Solar Solutions for Belgium and Austria

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe accelerates its shift to renewable energy, TSUN—a front-runner in innovative solar tech—has scored another major win for consumers and its EU expansion. The company's popular Plug&Play microinverters, balcony solar kits, and upcoming balcony storage units have earned official nods from Belgium's Synergrid and Austria's TOR, clearing the way for easy, compliant home solar adoption in two key markets.

Belgium: Synergrid C10/26 Certification Lets Consumers Self-Install Legally

For Belgian households eager to go solar without red tape, TSUN's Synergrid approval is a game-changer. Synergrid requires the C10/26 homologation for all decentralized energy systems that connect to grid. TSUN's certified products now let consumers skip complex professional installs and go solar on their own, legally.

The certified lineup covers every part of a home solar setup:

Austria: TOR Certification Opens Doors to Strict Alpine Market

Austria's TOR sets some of the EU's toughest safety and performance standards for renewable tech, making its certification a must for manufacturers. For TSUN, this approval doesn't just unlock Austria; it also boosts credibility across the EU, aligning with the EU Renewable Energy Directive(RED) for small-scale plug-in devices.

TSUN's TOR-certified products include:

Why This Matters for EU Consumers and the Energy Transition

For homeowners in Belgium and Austria, these certifications mean one thing: solar power is now easier and more accessible than ever. TSUN's Plug&Play design eliminates the need for costly electricians or drawn-out permits— just unbox, set up, and start generating clean energy. The upcoming storage units take it a step further, letting users save solar power for evenings or cloudy days, slashing electricity bills with dynamic tariff optimization.

For TSUN, the dual certifications reinforce its role as a trusted partner in Europe's green shift. By meeting strict local standards, the company isn't just selling products— it's helping households take control of their energy use, one balcony solar kit at a time.

