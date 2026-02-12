RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimea, a leader in immersive home entertainment, announces the upcoming launch of its next-generation flagship system, Skywave X100 Dual, on Kickstarter in March 2026.

In 2025, the Skywave X70 earned strong global recognition and high praise from independent reviewers, including a highly rated evaluation from RTINGS. Building on that success, the Skywave X100 Dual inherits X70's core technologies while introducing major upgrades inspired directly by customer feedback.

Key Features:

Kickstarter Launch: March 12, 2026

Skywave X100 Dual will launch on Kickstarter in March 2026, available in two models:

To reward early supporters, Ultimea is offering an exclusive $9.90 pre-order reservation. Early backers will receive an additional $100 discount voucher, applied on top of Kickstarter campaign pricing.

Reserve here: https://www.ultimea.com/pages/x100-x100-dual-insider-preorder

About Ultimea

Ultimea combines innovative acoustic engineering and modern design to deliver cinematic sound at home—without the complexity or price of traditional systems. Trusted in over 100 countries, Ultimea continues to redefine home audio.

Media ContactNachoOverseas Marketing ManagerULTIMEAEmail: nacho.zhang@ultimea.com Website: https://www.ultimea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890663/Skywave_X100_Dual.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultimea-unveils-skywave-x100-dual-9-2-6-wireless-home-theater-launching-march-2026--302683469.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.