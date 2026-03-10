circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Uzum secures over $130 million in strategic investment led by the sovereign entities of the Sultanate of Oman

10 marzo 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzum (the "Company"), Uzbekistan's leading digital ecosystem, is pleased to announce the closing of a strategic investment exceeding $130 million, anchored by the sovereign entities of the Sultanate of Oman (the "Investor").

The transaction combines primary equity and structured capital and establishes a $2.3 billion pre-money valuation reference point, with conversion terms linked to the Company's next qualified financing round. The investment marks a significant step-up from Uzum's previous funding rounds and materially strengthens the Company's positioning ahead of its Series B.

The transaction also includes participation from existing international shareholders VR Capital, Tencent, and FinSight Ventures, underscoring strong international confidence in Uzum's long-term growth and Uzbekistan's rapidly expanding digital economy.

The capital will be used to accelerate Uzum's next phase of growth across its core verticals — e-commerce, digital banking, payments, and consumer lending — with a focus on expanding product depth, strengthening infrastructure, and increasing access to digital services nationwide. Uzum has built a fully integrated ecosystem combining commerce and fintech at a national scale. Its platforms — including Uzum Market, Uzum Tezkor, Uzum Bank, and Uzum Nasiya — are used by over 20 million people, representing more than half of Uzbekistan's population.

Global conviction in Uzbekistan's growth story

The Investor brings long-term regional expertise and a strong focus on high-growth consumer and technology markets. The partnership reflects growing international interest in Uzbekistan as one of the most attractive emerging digital economies globally.

"This investment is a strong endorsement of both Uzum's strategy and Uzbekistan's digital potential," commented Djasur Djumaev, Founder and CEO of Uzum.

"We are focused on building an infrastructure of national scale — technology-driven, inclusive, and designed for everyday use by millions of people and businesses. The support from the Investor, alongside our existing global shareholders, gives us strong momentum as we prepare for Series B and continue scaling our ecosystem."

Uzum was advised on this transaction by DLA Piper. The Investor was advised by Greenberg Traurig.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929184/Uzum_Holding_LTD.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067732/5445555/Uzum_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uzum-secures-over-130-million-in-strategic-investment-led-by-the-sovereign-entities-of-the-sultanate-of-oman-302708643.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN05516 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Rinnovabili, allarme Legambiente: in stallo il 70% dei progetti
Corteo 8 marzo a Milano, fantoccio di Trump bruciato vicino consolato Usa - Video
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza