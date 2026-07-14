VELO* AND TOMORROWLAND LAUNCH "ECHOES OF TOMORROWLAND" TO BRING THE MUSIC FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE TO FANS AROUND THE WORLD

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo, the leading nicotine pouch brand in Europe*** made for true originals, today launches "Echoes of Tomorrowland" - a global network of live events and synchronised livestreams that bring the magic of Tomorrowland to fans around the world.

With many fans unable to attend Tomorrowland in person, Velo is bringing the festival's energy, culture, and community beyond the borders of Belgium. Through connected "Echo" events in Ibiza and others – featuring live stages, synchronised streams, and DJ sets – "Echoes of Tomorrowland" creates a unique space and opportunity for dance music fans to fully express themselves and experience something new together.

The main "Echo" will see Velo taking over the Tomorrowland Store in Ibiza for one night only (Friday 17th July). Recreating the vibrant atmosphere of the main stage in Belgium, the event will feature a live set from DJ headliner, Korolova, alongside a real-time broadcast from Tomorrowland. Fans in Ibiza can sign up to attend* via this link, or via a QR code at the door on the night.

The campaign is backed by new research** that highlights the growing need for shared experiences. Almost two in five adults (39%) say building meaningful connections has become harder with age. This is driven by a range of factors, including difficulty in finding people with the same interests (28%), feeling awkward (27%) fear of rejection (24%), and a fear of being judged (21%).

Velo and Tomorrowland believe the antidote to this isolation lies on the dancefloor. Electronic music remains one of the most powerful tools for breaking down walls and uniting communities; when the beat drops, self-consciousness fades, and genuine friendships are born.

The new research** further backs this up, with almost a third (30%) saying the dancefloor is where they feel most able to show up as their authentic selves and "dance like nobody's watching". This leads to meaningful connections, with 27% of 25-35 year olds agreeing that friendships made at live music or cultural events are more genuine than those formed in other social settings.

Korolova who will headline the flagship "Echoes of Tomorrowland" event in Ibiza at the Tomorrowland Store on 17th July, shared: "What makes Tomorrowland so special isn't just the stages or the production, it's the people. There's a real sense of connection when people from all over the world come together through music. Echoes of Tomorrowland gives fans who can't be in Belgium the chance to experience that feeling in their own way. I'm excited to bring that energy to Ibiza and celebrate with everyone joining us there and around the world through the livestream."

Malky Brown, Global Head of Content & Partnerships at BAT, adds: "Tomorrowland has built one of the most powerful communities in music – and with Echoes, Velo is opening that up to even more people, giving them a space to truly live original and connect through shared experiences – all to the beat of dance music."

Velo's "Echoes of Tomorrowland" campaign invites fans of dance music everywhere to let down their guards and embrace their own originality with likeminded people.

For more information and to discover more about Velo, please visit @velo.global.

*For +18 nicotine consumers only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.

** 2009 Nicotine users (Aged 18+), who have used nicotine products for at least the past six months and are currently at least weekly users of nicotine products across the UK, Spain, Pakistan, Poland, and Austria. Research conducted between 16.06.2026 - 22.06.2026.

*** Based on Velo estimated volume share in measured retail in the following key nicotine pouch markets in Europe: Sweden, Denmark, UK, Poland and Switzerland, calculated for the year 2025.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005546/Velo.jpg

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