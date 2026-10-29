Vicuna Air Launches Brussels Flights and 2027 Schedule

Vicuna's first continental European flights ran this October. The 2027 schedule is now live through to December 2027.

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicuna Air flew its first continental European services on October 7 and 9, and Brussels now anchors the European side of its 2027 schedule.

The two flights carried more than 14 pets between New York and Brussels. Two of the pets travelling out of New York were rabbits, flying in Biscuit Class. They travelled in the cabin without their owners, accompanied by a Vicuna Concierge for the whole journey.

Seven bookings ran beyond Brussels, carrying pets onward by road with Waypoints, Vicuna's connecting service. Some travelled on to Frankfurt and Amsterdam after the outbound flight; others came in from as far as Stockholm to join the return. A pet booked from New York into Europe never enters the hold at any stage of the journey.

"Northern Europe is one of the busiest relocation corridors we see, and more of those moves now include a pet," said Jamie Everett, founder of Vicuna Air. "Brussels sits inside that corridor, within an overland journey of Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Stockholm and Oslo."

The 2027 schedule, live through to December 5, 2027, is built around London, New York and Brussels, with Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Stockholm and Oslo connecting overland. The schedule also carries New York to Los Angeles, and London to Los Angeles via New York, opening up the West Coast of the US to passengers.

"We understand that a relocation is planned months in advance," Everett added. "A full year of flights across the US and Europe is in place to support that."

Pets fly in the cabin either beside their owner, in Furs Class, or on their own with a Vicuna Concierge, in Biscuit Class. All documentation is checked and pre-cleared before departure.

The 2027 schedule is now live: https://www.vicunaair.com/our-routes

About Vicuna Air

Vicuna Air is a London-based premium pet travel company offering shared and private charter flights between Europe and the United States, with pets travelling in-cabin alongside their owners or a dedicated Vicuna Concierge.

Media Contact

Kit Spearsmedia@vicunaair.com+44 7497 920860vicunaair.com

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