Volta Labs Expands Long-Read Sequencing Capabilities with Automated Oxford Nanopore Library Prep App on Callisto™

BOSTON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, today announced the launch of its Library Prep App for Oxford Nanopore LSK114 on the Callisto™ Sample Prep System. This latest addition to the growing Volta apps menu extends Callisto's footprint in long-read sequencing. The app enables flexible batching and higher throughput for nanopore-based DNA sequencing applications, while freeing up valuable technician time for other critical laboratory projects. It allows population-scale academic projects and clinical customers to reliably prepare libraries for Oxford Nanopore sequencing.

Volta's Library Prep App for Oxford Nanopore LSK114 delivers the convenience of full workflow automation to Nanopore library preparation. This workflow preserves DNA integrity, and provides cost efficiency through miniaturized reactions attributable to Callisto's unique digital fluidics architecture. Early access partners have reported significant improvements in both efficiency and library quality using the automated LSK114 workflow.

"We're really excited to bring this new app to the Oxford Nanopore community. It builds on the success we've had with PacBio HiFi automation and extends our efforts in streamlining single-molecule, sequencing-based applications more broadly. The combination of Oxford Nanopore and Callisto's technology is genuinely game-changing," said Udayan Umpathi, Founder and CEO of Volta Labs.

"The genomics community has been waiting for more accessible automation of long-read library preparation protocols," said Abdul Mohammed, Head of Product at Volta Labs. "Our LSK114 app does just that. Labs can now scale up Oxford Nanopore sequencing without the complexity of traditional automation development or compromising on sequencing library quality. It also matches the 24-sample throughput of both Callisto and the PromethION 24 device."

The Library Prep App for Oxford Nanopore LSK114 is now available to existing Callisto customers as a software update and will be included in all new Callisto installations. This application is supported by dedicated reagent kits optimized for the Callisto platform, ensuring consistent performance and simplified ordering. The Callisto Sample Prep System is for research use only.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize the performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency.

