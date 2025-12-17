Wacom Enhances MovinkPad Series with ibisPaint X Integration and 180-Day Prime Membership

The latest Android update for the Wacom MovinkPad series enhances creative workflows by connecting ibisPaint X, Wacom Canvas, and Wacom Shelf, while introducing a complimentary 180-day ibisPaint Prime Membership.

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom today released a new Android update for the Wacom MovinkPad series that introduces ibisPaint X as a pre-installed app and deepens the integration between Wacom Canvas, Wacom Shelf, and ibisPaint X — one of the world's most popular illustration platforms — enabling creators to move seamlessly between sketching, editing, and managing their artwork.

Wacom's MovinkPad series continues the company's vision of portable, all-in-one creative pads for drawing anywhere. The series includes the Wacom MovinkPad 11, introduced in mid-2025, and the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14, launched in October. These standalone pen displays combine Wacom's signature pen technology with a built-in Android environment to deliver a complete, PC-free drawing experience.

On both devices, users will be able to open sketches created in Wacom Canvas directly in ibisPaint X or view ibisPaint X project files within Wacom Shelf. Wacom Shelf now supports IPV, the native ibisPaint X format, in addition to JPG, HEIC, PNG, CLIP, BMP, WEBP, and TIFF, allowing users to browse and organize their creations more intuitively. These improvements reflect Wacom Canvas and Wacom Shelf optimization for ibisPaint X, designed to make creative workflows even smoother.

With over 500 million downloads worldwide, ibisPaint X stands as one of the most recognized digital art apps globally.

ibisPaint X will be added with the latest Android update on the Wacom MovinkPad 11, while MovinkPad Pro 14 users can update ibisPaint X, Wacom Canvas, and Wacom Shelf through Google Play.

"With the integration of ibisPaint X, the Wacom MovinkPad series will expand to enable even more diverse creative experiences," said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Creative Experience Unit at Wacom. "By connecting Wacom's creative ecosystem with vibrant art communities around the world, we believe we can offer new opportunities and possibilities for creative expression to even more people."

The update also introduces a complimentary 180-day ibisPaint Prime Membership for all Wacom MovinkPad users — both new and existing — giving them access to the full range of Prime features available through ibisPaint X. The Prime Membership removes ads, expands cloud storage to 20 GB, and adds access to vector tools, exclusive Prime Materials, apply Canvas Papers, Prim Fonts, and advanced filters such as Tone Curve and Gradation Map — letting users explore every detail of ibisPaint X right away.

"With ibisPaint now available on the Wacom MovinkPad series, users can enjoy a more intuitive and liberating creative experience than ever before," said Yuka Inoue, Section Manager at ibis inc. "We believe this freedom—to draw whenever and wherever inspiration strikes—will further expand the possibilities of artistic expression. We're also truly delighted to support creators on their creative journeys."

This update reflects Wacom's ongoing commitment to supporting everyone who loves to draw — from beginners exploring digital art to experienced illustrators seeking a portable, all-in-one device that adapts to their style and workflow.

To learn more about the Wacom MovinkPad series, visit: https://www.wacom.com/products/portable-pads

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829593/ibis_MovinkPad_1200x628_FIX.jpg

