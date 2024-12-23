Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Waters Corporation Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Fourth Consecutive Year

23 dicembre 2024 | 14.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the fourth consecutive year, based on the strength of its enterprise-wide sustainability practices. The DJSI is informed by the annual evaluation by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

"We are pleased that Waters has once again been named to the DJSI for our ongoing progress towards our commitment to sustainability. In 2023, we achieved our greenhouse gas reduction target two years early and made meaningful strides in advancing STEM education," said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. "We are honored by Waters inclusion in the DJSI, which highlights our strong commitment to sustainability and a ranking that surpasses industry averages across all sustainability categories."

Waters recently highlighted its progress on reducing its environmental impact, becoming more representative of the society we live in, and continuing to enhance our long-term stakeholder value with good governance and effective oversight in its 2024 report. Waters has also committed to setting science-based emission reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) criteria for a 1.5°C future.

The Company continuously reiterates its commitment to improving the world through investing in initiatives that reduce the overall environmental footprint and positively impact the communities in which it works. After building the first and only Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified chemical manufacturing facility in Massachusetts in 2022, the Company recently opened a 45,000 square foot manufacturing facility at the Longbridge Business Park in the West Midlands, UK. The building was constructed to BREEAM Very Good standard and achieved an Energy Performance Certificate rating of "A."

The DJSI is based on the completion of an annual evaluation of sustainability practices via the S&P Global CSA, that covers over 13,000 companies from around the world that are assessed on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material.

Additional Resources:

Dow Jones Sustainability IndicesCSA Score for Waters CorporationWaters Commitment to SustainabilityLinkedInTwitterFacebook

About Waters (www.waters.com)Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters is a trademark of Waters Technologies Corporation.

Media Contact:Janice FoleySenior Manager, Public RelationsWaters Corporationjanice_foley@waters.com617-823-5555

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071755/Waters_Corporation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-named-to-dow-jones-sustainability-index-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-302338361.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN83318 en US ICT ICT Ambiente Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza DJSI North America Dow Jones Sustainability North America Dow Jones Borsa di New York
Vedi anche
News to go
Tredicesima, scatta l'accredito per dipendenti e pensionati
Concerto Natale in Senato, La Russa dona al Maestro Muti la tradizionale campanella - Video
News to go
Popolazione italiana in calo, ma aumentano gli stranieri residenti
News to go
Influenza, casi in lieve aumento: 561mila in 7 giorni
News to go
Honda e Nissan in trattativa
News to go
Joe Biden a Roma a gennaio, il programma
News to go
Open Arms, oggi sentenza processo Salvini
Putin, giornalista sfida lo zar: "Lei è più debole" - Video
Putin: "Simpatia tra Russia e Italia". E ricorda Berlusconi - Video
News to go
Abuso di posizione dominante, c'è l'accordo Booking-Antitrust: cosa cambia
News to go
Nuova fase di maltempo sull'Italia: in arrivo pioggia e neve
News to go
Treviso, 55enne morto per sospetta febbre emorragica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza