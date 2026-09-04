ZIMMERMANN Unveils its Fall 2026 Collection on Parisian Billboard

PARIS, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the June debut of Australian luxury brand ZIMMERMANN's first out-of-home campaign in Paris, this September, the campaign will be unveiled at 10 rue Royale, between Place de la Concorde and Place de la Madeleine. A significant step in establishing Paris as the brand's second home to Sydney.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/zimmermann/9418851-en-unveils-fall-2026-collection-parisian-billboard

Live throughout the month, the billboard celebrates the launch of the Fall 2026 collection Trailblazer, shot by Anthony Seklaoui and starring Apolline Rocco Fohrer, showcasing the Valient Lingerie Gown in Dark Periwinkle.

Fall 2026 channels confidence, strength and drive, drawing on stories of gamechangers who took risks and broke barriers. The collection balances utility and femininity, sculptural silhouettes, structured drill and relaxed wool suiting evoke sport, uniform and workwear influences before shifting into evening boudoir, with lace-trimmed tailoring, lingerie-inspired layering and corsetry detail. Accessories, including a reimagined 'Cloud 91' bag line, complete the collection's confident 1920s-inflected glamour.

ZIMMERMANN channels a spirit of confidence, independence, joy, and feminity.

ABOUT ZIMMERMANN

Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann founded their eponymous brand in 1991 in Sydney, Australia. ZIMMERMANN is recognised for its signature aesthetic – a seamless blend of sophisticated femininity, bold colour, and distinctive prints. Renowned globally for its innovative approach to design and craftsmanship, ZIMMERMANN has redefined modern luxury with collections that celebrate optimism and feminity.

Media Contact: Pr@zimmermann.com

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