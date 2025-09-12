THEON INTERNATIONAL launched in DSEI London 2025 the Production-Ready NYX-BiNOD, a U.S. Army Specification-Compliant Night Vision Binocular

PRESS RELEASE

London, 12 September 2025 - Theon International Plc (THEON) (AMS: THEON) a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for defense and security applications, announced at the DSEI London 2025 Exhibition (booth #N2-320), the launch of its new NYX-BiNOD, a state-of-the-art night vision binocular. The system is engineered to fully comply with the demanding specifications of the U.S. Army program and is ready for production.

The NYX-BiNOD is specifically tailored for the U.S. market, leveraging a design philosophy that meets the distinct specifications set forth by the U.S. Army, which differ from those of other global end-users.

The NYX-BiNOD is a direct evolution of THEON’s globally successful and combat-proven NYX family of night vision systems. This approach significantly de-risks the solution and accelerates its availability, leveraging the operational pedigree of technology already in service with the United States Marine Corps and numerous NATO allies. By adapting this mature, warfighter-approved platform, THEON offers a purpose-built variant tailored to the specific operational and technical requirements of the U.S. Army, ensuring immediate production readiness while competitors may still be in development phases.

"The launch of the NYX-BiNOD marks a significant milestone for THEON and for our U.S. partners," said Dr. Michalis Kolotos, Business Development Director of THEON for the FIVE EYES countries. "We are offering more than a device that meets a specification on paper; we are delivering a mature, production-ready system with a proven lineage of reliability and performance under the most demanding conditions. The NYX-BiNOD is the culmination of years of engineering refinement and direct feedback from elite operators. It represents the strategic adaptation of our globally successful NYX binocular to meet the specific requirements of the U.S. Army. We are proud to present a fully compliant solution from a company that currently holds more than 50% of the global binocular/goggle market share."

Key features of the THEON NYX-BiNOD include:

The NYX-BiNOD is immediately available and ready for production, offering U.S. Government, Federal, and Law Enforcement customers a reliable, high-performance night vision solution built on a foundation of combat-proven technology.

During the DSEI 2025 (9-12 September), THEON also showcased its comprehensive portfolio of man-portable equipment, which includes a variety of Night Vision Monoculars (ARGUS), Modular Binoculars (ARGUS PANOPTES), Dedicated Binoculars (NYX, MIKRON-D), Clip-On Sights (DAMΩΝ), a comprehensive series of Thermal sights, either in standalone version or as Clip-on Sights (THERMIS & THERMIS MK2), and the TALOS family of Stabilized Multisensory platform-based observation and surveillance systems.

In addition, THEON presented its cutting-edge Augmented Reality Modular Ecosystem of Devices (A.R.M.E.D.), a recent innovation designed to significantly enhance the modern warfighter’s tactical situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and overall survivability.

About THEON GROUPTHEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024. www.theon.com

