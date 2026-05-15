Virtune celebrates three years since the listing of its first crypto ETP and strengthens its leading position in the Nordic market

Stockholm, 15 May 2026 – Virtune, the leading crypto asset manager and crypto ETP issuer in the Nordics, today marks three years since the listing of its first crypto exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Since inception, Virtune has grown into one of Europe’s fastest growing crypto ETP issuers, reaching approximately USD 320 million in assets under management (AUM), more than 160,000 investors and 23 physically backed crypto ETPs listed across regulated European exchanges.

Virtune in 3 Years

Today, Virtune has become the preferred choice for crypto investing for more than 100,000 Swedish investors and a rapidly growing investor base across the Nordics and Europe.

Year to date in 2026, Virtune products represent approximately 93% of the crypto ETN trading volume on Nasdaq Nordic. Over the past three years, Virtune has expanded its regulated crypto ETP offering across multiple European markets, with listings on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Virtune’s products are today available through leading banks, brokers and investment platforms across Europe and the company works closely with regulated exchanges, institutional market makers, custodians and distribution partners to provide investors with secure and efficient access to digital assets through traditional financial infrastructure.

Virtune has also played a pioneering role in the development of the regulated crypto ETP market in the Nordics and Europe. In 2024, Virtune introduced the first crypto ETPs on Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and in 2026 the first crypto ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland. Virtune also launched the first crypto index ETP in the Nordics back in 2023.

Since inception, Virtune has maintained a strong focus on regulation, transparency, investor protection and education. The company has actively contributed to the public discussion around digital assets in the Nordics through continuous market commentary, educational initiatives and a strong media presence, helping increase awareness and understanding of regulated crypto investment products among both retail and professional investors.

In 2025, Virtune achieved its first profitable full year, marking an important milestone in the company’s continued growth and long-term commitment to building a sustainable and institutionally focused crypto asset management platform.

“Three years ago, regulated crypto ETPs were still a very new category in the Nordics. Today, Virtune has become the leading crypto ETP issuer in the region and one of Europe’s fastest growing issuers, which we believe reflects the strong demand for transparent, regulated and institutionally accessible crypto investment products,

We have always focused on building long-term trust through regulation, transparency, investor protection and education. As institutional adoption of digital assets continues to accelerate globally, we believe these foundations become increasingly important”, says Christopher Kock, Co-Founder and CEO of Virtune.

Virtune’s physically backed crypto ETPs are available through brokers and banks across Europe and are listed on regulated exchanges including Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

For more information about Virtune and its products, please visitwww.virtune.com.

About Virtune

Virtune is a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Virtune’s products provide investors with regulated, transparent and secure exposure to crypto assets through traditional brokerage and banking platforms.

Virtune is headquartered in Stockholm and serves investors across the Nordics and Europe.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com .

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