Virtune launches Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Deutsche Börse Xetra

Stockholm, November 5, 2025 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announced the launch of the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (STABLE) on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Deutsche Börse Xetra. The product is available to European investors via a wide range of brokers and banks including Avanza, Nordnet, SAVR, Scalable Capital, Smartbroker and Finanzen Zero.

With increasing investor interest in the stablecoin ecosystem and diversified crypto exposure, Virtune continues to expand its range of innovative crypto investment products. The launch of the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP marks Virtune’s 20th exchange-traded product (ETP) and another milestone in Virtune’s mission to provide secure, transparent, and regulated investment access to the crypto market across Europe.

About Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP

The Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (STABLE) is a physically backed exchange-traded product offering diversified exposure to the blockchains and crypto assets that serve as the rails and infrastructure for the growing adoption and use of stablecoins.

Investing in a stablecoin ecosystem index allows investors to gain broad exposure to the blockchains and assets driving, and set to drive, the growth of the global stablecoin infrastructure. This approach provides diversification across multiple leading blockchain technologies, reducing concentration risk while capturing a broad representation of the stablecoin market.

The Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP represents the first of its kind in Europe, allowing both institutional and retail investors to invest thematically in the stablecoin sector through an exchange-trade product.

What are stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a digital asset designed to maintain a steady value, typically pegged to a traditional currency such as the US dollar or euro. The goal is to combine the stability of fiat money with the efficiency of blockchain technology - allowing users to transfer, store, or trade value without the volatility seen in other crypto assets like Bitcoin. Stablecoins are increasingly being used not only within the crypto ecosystem but also across traditional finance - by banks, payment providers, e-commerce platforms, and a growing number of industries worldwide.

How does the product benefit from the growth of stablecoins?

The Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP is designed to capture the growth of the global stablecoin ecosystem - one of the fastest-expanding areas in the global financial market. While stablecoins themselves maintain a fixed value, their increasing use drives demand for the blockchains and infrastructure that power them.

As transaction volumes surge, more stablecoins are issued, transferred, and settled across major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and others. While the product does not hold actual stablecoins, this growth translates into higher network activity, greater fee generation, and increased utility for the native tokens of these blockchains - the very assets included in the index. Transactions on these networks require paying transactions fees in the native blockchain token (e.g., ETH on Ethereum), and a portion of these fees is often burned, permanently reducing token supply.

In essence, as stablecoins become more integrated into global payments, banking, and digital commerce, the underlying infrastructure that supports them strengthens in both adoption and value. The product offers investors a simple, secure, and regulated way to gain exposure to this expanding foundation of the digital economy — one that benefits from the growth of stablecoins.

Key Information about the Product

Helena Wedin, Head of ETF/ETP Services, European Markets, Nasdaq:“The launch of the Virtune Stablecoin Index underscores the strong momentum in the ETP space and represents a significant milestone for both investors and the broader digital asset ecosystem. At Nasdaq, we remain committed to fostering innovation within a regulated and transparent marketplace, and we are happy to support Virtune in introducing these pioneering products on Nasdaq Stockholm and Helsinki.”

About Virtune

Virtune is a Swedish-regulated crypto asset manager and issuer of 100% physically backed crypto ETPs. The company has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics since listing its first crypto ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. Today, Virtune manages $400 million in assets under management and has earned the trust of over 150,000 institutional and retail investors. Since its inception, Virtune has prioritized investor protection, and its success stems from its transparent, regulated approach and strong commitment to innovation and educating the market about crypto assets and ETPs.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“The growth of stablecoins - the future of digital money - is accelerating, especially following clear regulatory frameworks in the U.S. and Europe through the Genius Act and MiCA. Adoption is advancing at a rapid pace, and there is a growing consensus that stablecoins will play a central role in how we transact in the future. With this launch, we aim to meet strong investor demand and provide an accessible way to gain exposure to the expanding stablecoin economy.”

About MarketVector

MarketVector IndexesTM (MarketVector) is a regulated Benchmark Administrator incorporated in Germany and registered with BaFin. The company is a global leader in thematic, hard-asset, and digital asset indexes. MarketVector collaborates with over 26 ETP issuers worldwide, representing more than USD 112 billion in assets under management.

Martin Leinweber, Director, Digital Asset Research and Strategy, MarketVector:

“At MarketVector, we are proud to collaborate with Virtune to transform forward-thinking concepts into investable index solutions. The Virtune Stablecoin Index captures one of the most dynamic areas of digital assets — the growing infrastructure supporting stablecoins and their role in the broader digital economy.”

Allocation as of 4th of November:

Ethereum 42.90%

XRP 23.50%

Solana 18.43%

Chainlink 6.06%

Stellar Lumen 5.75%

Aave 3.36%

For further information, please contact:

Christopher KockCEO & Member of the Board of Directors+46 70 073 45 64christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee of returning invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, and terms at virtune.com .

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.