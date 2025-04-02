Wuzhishan in Hainan, China, Celebrates the Culture of Ethnic Groups in the March 3rd Festival

WUZHISHAN, China, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a saying in China that "if you don't go to Wuzhishan, you have never been in Hainan." Indeed, Wuzhishan, famous for its tropical rainforest ecosystem and ethnic minority culture, is attracting visitors from all over the world. Those who are in town from March 28th to April 2nd find the whole city celebrating the March 3rd Festival with singing and dancing.

Central Hainan's Wuzhishan is a melting pot of many ethnic groups. This year, 12 colorful activities have been arranged by the authorities, including the Publicity Department of the Wuzhishan Municipal Party Committee. Tourists can feel people's respect and gratitude to their heritage of more than 3,000 years at the Li ancestor worship ceremony, enjoy local delicacies such as three-color rice, fermented fish, and Shanlan wine at the 1,200-meter-long table banquet, or join the age-old Chinese activities such as 1,000-people bamboo pole dancing, dragon boat racing, and single bamboo drifting.

In addition to the enchanting minority vibe, Wuzhishan is also a paradise for craftsmen. On March 29th, the Our Expression: Li Plant Dyeing & Rattan Weaving Art Exhibition was inaugurated at Maodao Town. The exhibits are co-created by locals and 25 well-known Chinese artists and designers, including Yuan Bo, Tian Dongming, and Liu Na. Xue Ming, the event's art director, stated, "The works of the local women are both ethnic and international. When we artists collaborate with them, we inspire each other spontaneously."

Moreover, the city's tropical rainforest landscape is unparalleled. With a forest coverage rate of 86%, Wuzhishan is a premium health tourism destination. Strolling on the streets, people can see large trees and luxuriant vegetation everywhere. The superb air quality has attracted numerous travelers who hope to improve their wellness. After all, there are more than 50,000 negative air ions per cubic centimeter, exceeding the WHO standard for clean air by 50 times.

Source: The Publicity Department of Wuzhishan Municipal Committee

Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.