circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

"Ti passo Kid Rock", quando Trump ha mollato Macron al telefono - Video

Il cantante racconta l'episodio in cui lo ha coinvolto il presidente degli Stati Uniti

Trump, Kid Rock e Macron - (Fotogramma)
Trump, Kid Rock e Macron - (Fotogramma)
Segui Adnkronos su Google
31 ottobre 2026 | 17.53
Roberto Grossi
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Emmanuel Macron voleva parlare al telefono con Donald Trump. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, però, ha passato il cellulare a Kid Rock. E' stato il cantante, all'anagrafe Robert James Ritchie, a raccontare l'episodio che lo ha coinvolto - suo malgrado - con il presidente americano e con quello francese. Kid Rock, sostenitore di Trump e vicino al presidente anche in occasioni ufficiali, ha raccontato tutto a Bill Maher, il giornalista che conduce lo show Real Time with Bill Maher. "Bob, negli anni hai avuto modo di conoscereo Trump di persona. Cos’è una cosa su di lui che sorprenderebbe la gente? Vuoi raccontare la storia di Macron?", la domanda di Maher al cantante. Kid Rock glissa e Maher insiste: "La storia di Macron e del golf cart". "Oh sì, quella era divertente. Sì, stavamo giocando a golf... non mi piace raccontare situazioni simili ma questa è solo una storia simpatica. Trump riceve telefonate in continuazione. Lui continua a lavorare mentre tu stai giocando a golf, non smette mai. Penso che possiamo tutti essere d’accordo su questo. Lavora in continuazione, dorme 4-5 ore a notte", prosegue il cantante. "Siamo lì fuori" sul fairway.

"Chiama Macron e inizia a parlare. Siamo sul golf cart, io sono in piedi lì accanto. E Trump fa: 'Ehi, sono qui con il grande Kid Rock', come se Macron sapesse chi sono", racconta il cantante. "E Trump dice: 'Bob, saluta'. Così mi passa il telefono. Io faccio: 'Salve, signor Presidente'. E aggiungo: 'Vengo dalla Parigi del Midwest, Detroit'", prosegue Kid Rock. "E Trump se ne va!", aggiunge il cantante, che si ritrova da solo a intrattenere il presidente della Francia. "Cosa ho detto? 'A lei come va?'".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Vedi anche
News to go
Fondi pensione e previdenza complementare, arriva l'erogazione frazionata
News to go
Papa torna in America Latina, viaggio confermato per Leone XIV
Elicottero caduto in Bosnia, Meloni rende omaggio ai quattro militari italiani - Video
Cortei Napoli, manifestanti offrono cornetti e sfogliatelle ai poliziotti: "Ci tutelano" - Video
Cortei Milano, la 'generazione maranza' blocca la tangenziale Est - Videonews della nostra inviata
Risiko bancario, Messina (IntesaSP): "Totale garanzia su occupazione e giovani"
Manovra 2027, arrivano anche le targhe personalizzate - Video
Manovra, Carta del Docente diventa Carta dei Servizi: cosa cambia - Video
Il vino italiano rilancia la sfida negli Stati Uniti - Video
Cortei a Napoli, manifestanti bruciano carro armato di carta - Video
Cortei a Milano, manifestanti bloccano tangenziale e spunta lo striscione 'Gen Maranza' - Video
Risparmio: italiani ancora più prudenti, pensione e cure mediche la priorità - Videonews


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza