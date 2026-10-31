Emmanuel Macron voleva parlare al telefono con Donald Trump. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti, però, ha passato il cellulare a Kid Rock. E' stato il cantante, all'anagrafe Robert James Ritchie, a raccontare l'episodio che lo ha coinvolto - suo malgrado - con il presidente americano e con quello francese. Kid Rock, sostenitore di Trump e vicino al presidente anche in occasioni ufficiali, ha raccontato tutto a Bill Maher, il giornalista che conduce lo show Real Time with Bill Maher. "Bob, negli anni hai avuto modo di conoscereo Trump di persona. Cos’è una cosa su di lui che sorprenderebbe la gente? Vuoi raccontare la storia di Macron?", la domanda di Maher al cantante. Kid Rock glissa e Maher insiste: "La storia di Macron e del golf cart". "Oh sì, quella era divertente. Sì, stavamo giocando a golf... non mi piace raccontare situazioni simili ma questa è solo una storia simpatica. Trump riceve telefonate in continuazione. Lui continua a lavorare mentre tu stai giocando a golf, non smette mai. Penso che possiamo tutti essere d’accordo su questo. Lavora in continuazione, dorme 4-5 ore a notte", prosegue il cantante. "Siamo lì fuori" sul fairway.

Kid Rock has Bill Maher pounding on the table laughing as he tells the wild story of how Trump left him on the phone with the president of France. Kid Rock had privately told Maher the story once before. It didn’t matter. Maher still couldn’t keep it together. MAHER: “Bob, you’ve gotten to know Trump personally over the years. What’s something about him that people would be surprised to learn? Oh, you want to tell the Macron story?” KID ROCK: “The what?” MAHER: “The Macron, the golf cart story.” KID ROCK: “Oh yeah, that was funny. Yeah, we’re out golfing, and I hate speaking out of school, but this is just a fun one. And I mean, the guy’s taking calls all day. He’s working while you’re golfing. The guy does not stop working. I think we can all agree on that. He works. He sleeps like maybe four or five hours a night, right?” “So we’re out there. Macron calls. He’s like, blah, blah, blah. He’s talking. We’re on the golf cart, right? I’m standing next to his golf cart. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here with the great Kid Rock,’ like Macron knows who I am. And he’s like, ‘Bob, say hello.’ So he gives me the phone.” “I’m like, ‘Hello, Mr. President.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m from the Paris of the Midwest, Détroit.’ And Trump leaves!” [Maher completely loses it] MAHER: “I love that!” Only Trump would hand the president of France off to Kid Rock and drive away. To this day, Macron probably still doesn’t know what the heck happened. 🤣