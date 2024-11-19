The Game Awards 2024: annunciate le nomination

The Game Awards ha svelato le nomination per l'edizione 2024, selezionate da una giuria globale composta da oltre 130 testate giornalistiche e influencer. Astro Bot e Final Fantasy VII Rebirth dominano la scena con sette nomination ciascuno, incluso il prestigioso premio "Game of the Year". Sony Interactive Entertainment si posiziona come l'editore più nominato con 16 candidature, seguito da Square Enix e Xbox Game Studios con 12 nomination ciascuno, e Sega con 11. Il pubblico può votare in tutte le categorie tramite il sito ufficiale dei The Game Awards o il bot di voto ufficiale su Discord. Le votazioni si chiuderanno l'11 dicembre alle 21. La cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 12 dicembre alle 19:30 presso il Peacock Theater di Los Angeles, California. L'evento includerà la consegna dei premi, annunci e trailer in anteprima mondiale, performance musicali della The Game Awards Orchestra diretta da Lorne Balfe e altre sorprese. Ecco l'elenco delle nomination principali.

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Best Score and Music

ASTRO BOT (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero / ATLUS)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Stellar Blade (SHIFT UP / Sony Interactive Entertainment)