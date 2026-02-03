2026 POLLS: LDP Exec Seeks to Leave Slush Fund Scandal Behind

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, an executive of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who is running in the Tokyo No. 24 constituency in Sunday's general election, is seeking to fully emerge from the party's high-profile slush fund scandal through the election. When the official campaign period for the House of Representatives election kicked off on Jan. 27, Hagiuda addressed an enthusiastic crowd in front of JR Hachioji Station. He received a rapturous applause from his supporters as he emphasized that he is a "self-made politician." Hagiuda was among the five leading figures of the now-defunct LDP faction once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which was at the center of the scandal. Hagiuda's political group failed to report 27.28 million yen in political funds for the five years through 2022. As a result, he was banned from party executive posts for one year. In the previous Lower House election in 2024, Hagiuda ran without the LDP's official endorsement, but still maintained his seat by a slim margin of about 7,500 votes. This time, Hagiuda has the party's endorsement. "All individuals linked to the scandal have corrected their political funds reports and we've provided explanations during political ethics committee sessions (in the Diet)," he told reporters. "We've put an end (to the scandal)." Many former Abe faction members, including Hagiuda, voted for Sanae Takaichi in last year's LDP leadership election, paving the way for her to become prime minister. "We're responsible for the birth of the Takaichi administration," Hagiuda, currently acting secretary-general of the LDP, said in a speech. "We need to fully support her," he added. Hagiuda attracted about 2,000 people to Thursday's rally, showcasing his organizational prowess. Abe's widow, Akie, also appeared on stage. "The political funds issue is a thing of the past," a corporate employee in his 40s said at the venue. "I prefer the continuation of the LDP administration." For the upcoming election, the LDP endorsed 44 candidates involved in the slush fund scandal. The party is reluctant to reinvestigate the scandal or drastically revise the political donation system. Besides the scandal, Hagiuda can no longer rely on support from Komeito, which left the LDP-led ruling coalition last year after a 26-year partnership. Since winning a Diet seat for the first time in 2003, Hagiuda had enjoyed Komeito's organizational backing. Hachioji has many facilities related to the lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, the main support group of Komeito, and, therefore, home to a significant number of Komeito voters. In the previous Lower House election, Komeito received over 31,000 proportional representation votes in the Tokyo No. 24 constituency alone. Hagiuda's competitor in the constituency is Yu Hosogai, 32, from the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party formed by Komeito and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Hosogai was in the middle of his first term as a Tokyo metropolitan assembly member when he decided to run in the national election. "The Tokyo No. 24 constituency is the epicenter of the issue of money and politics," Hosogai said. Hosogai decided to run for the Lower House on Jan. 20, just before the official election campaign period kicked off. As he lacks name recognition, Hosogai is relying heavily on Komeito's party machinery. Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida was among those who rushed to support Hosogai on the first day of the campaign period. "What we need now is to build a nation where we can create peace together," Hosogai said in a stump speech outside JR Nishi-Hachioji Station on Wednesday, apparently addressing to Komeito supporters. Last Sunday, former Komeito leaders Natsuo Yamaguchi and Tetsuo Saito called for support for Hosogai. Yamaguchi criticized the LDP for its reluctance to address the issue of money and politics. "Komeito has reached its limit," he said. "We need to settle this matter once and for all." The LDP "put a lid on the slush fund issue without clarifying the truth," a teacher in her 60s said after listening to Hosogai's speech. Some opposition candidates are not focusing on the issue of money and politics. "Arguing about the slush fund scandal won't improve the people's lives," said Ryo Hosoya from the Democratic Party for the People. Hosoya underscored the importance of measures to tackle rising prices and disaster prevention. Sayuri Yokura from Sanseito emphasized that people are heavily burdened by taxes and social security, and vowed to slash vested interests. Independent candidate Moe Fukada, an information technology analyst, is also vying for the Tokyo No. 24 constituency seat. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]