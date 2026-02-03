90-Year-Old Mother of Abductee Laments Lack of Progress

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The mother of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korea decades ago, turned 90 on Wednesday, lamenting the lack of progress in fulfilling her long-cherished wish to bring her daughter back to Japan. "Everyone ages, but I never imagined spending my life in this way," Sakie Yokota said in a recent interview with media organizations. "It's sad to see Japan unable to resolve this issue for so long." Megumi was abducted on Nov. 15, 1977, at the age of 13 in the central Japan city of Niigata on her way home from junior high school. Sakie has not seen her daughter for 48 years. "We could have lived happily if we were together," she said. "This is endless suffering." Sakie revealed that she suffered from angina a few years ago, showing her determination to live as long as possible. The mother said that she is eager to go to North Korea and convey her determination to resolve the issue. "I don't care what happens to me." On Sunday's snap election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, she expressed doubts over the timing, adding that the government "should give top priority to the rescue of Japanese nationals." She said that North Korea is waiting for the families of the victims to grow old and die, adding that she wants to speak out with all her strength, asking whether Japan should remain in a position where it is seen as unable to do anything. Since Akihiro Arimoto, the father of another abductee Keiko Arimoto, died in February 2025, Sakie is now the last living parent of an abductee recognized by the Japanese government who has yet to return home. At a press conference Tuesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara apologized for not realizing the return of even a single abductee to Japan since 2002. Kihara noted that the abduction issue, which is the most important issue for the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is not only a humanitarian issue but also a violation of sovereignty. He said that the prime minister has said that she will devote herself to resolving the issue. "We will do everything possible to resolve various issues with North Korea, including the return of all abduction victims as soon as possible," the top government spokesman said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]