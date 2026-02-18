Avalanche in Sierra Nevada, 10 skiers missing

Ten skiers are missing after an avalanche occurred yesterday in California. Local authorities announced this, specifying that the avalanche hit Castle Peak, in the Sierra Nevada, in the northern part of the state.

A group of 16 skiers, including four guides, was caught while skiing off-piste, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. "At least six skiers survived the avalanche and are still on site, awaiting rescue, while the other 10 have been declared missing," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Rescue operations are currently underway and involve 46 rescuers. Weather conditions remain extremely dangerous." An avalanche warning was in effect yesterday to alert of the high risk. Since Sunday, California has been hit by a storm that brought heavy rains to Los Angeles, in the south, and abundant snowfall to the mountains in the north of the state.