A Conversation with Dreame Engineers: Uncovering the R&D Myths of Dreame Bot L10 Pro's Super Obstacle Avoidance Technology

BEIJING, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a growing innovative company specializing in smart home cleaning appliances, recently debuted its 2021 Red Dot Design Award winning product, Dreame Bot L10 Pro, at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2021 (AWE 2021) that concluded on March 25 in Shanghai. The model's super powerful obstacle avoidance technology especially drew attention from the media and consumers during the exhibition.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro, a cutting-edge robot vacuum and mop, is designed to address consumers' core concern – making the robot more intelligent to recognize and avoid obstacles at all times and achieve cleaning that is completely free from manual assistance.

The model's pioneering precise LiDAR navigation system and obstacle avoidance technology can prevent the robot from being entangled in electric wires or blocked by objects such as slippers and socks, in which case, as with the majority of other robot vacuums on the market, manual assistance is required to rescue the robot before the battery runs out.

"Dreame Bot L10 Pro optimizes the intelligent laser technology with the coordination of Dreame's self-developed SLAM algorithm to realize High Precision 3D obstacle avoidance technology," introduced Walter Lv, senior engineer at Dreame. "At the moment, it can effectively recognize objects that are larger than 3mm and avoid them selectively by further analyzing the length and width."

Dreame Bot L10 Pro's LiDAR navigation system realizes 2,080 points/second scanning to map the room and improve cleaning efficiency. It has an obstacle avoidance precision rate that is twice that of other robot vacuums, which also reduces collision and damage to furniture, while highlighting its 4,000Pa strong suction power to take care of stubborn dust and dirt hidden deep in carpets with grace and ease.

"We hope to free people from repetitive and inefficient labor. One of our goals is for each of our engineers to directly associate with 100 of our users to better understand what they really need," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame.

Armed with High Precision 3D obstacle avoidance capabilities, groundbreaking LiDAR navigation system and robust 4000Pa suction power, the Dreame Bot L10 Pro is expected to be available on Amazon and AliExpress in May.

Dreame will also launch two intelligent robots later this year – the Dreame Bot Z10 Pro, an intelligent vacuum and mop 2-in-1 that comes with an auto-empty base that enables automatic dirt disposal, and Dreame Bot W10, a strong model offering a hands-free cleaning experience complete with efficient mopping and mop self-cleaning capabilities.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company, focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to improve global users' life quality through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

