Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
comunicato stampa

A New Day for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), BEC Unveils the AirConnect® 8243 High-Power 5G mmWave Outdoor Router

23 febbraio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Second Generation mmWave Solution Delivers on the Promise of 5G Globally

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions, announced the latest addition to its 5G FWA Series portfolio today. The AirConnect® 8243, a High-Power 5G mmWave Outdoor Router, boasts extended range connectivity, unparalleled throughput, increased capacity, and ultra-low latency.The new solution unlocks a diverse set of market opportunities for communication service providers globally.

Building upon its expansive portfolio of 5G FWA solutions, the BEC 8243 unlocks the full 5G experience with standalone (SA) mmWave, providing deployment flexibility for sub-6GHz and non-standalone (NSA) with LTE CAT 20, making it great for a wide range of locations and applications. Fully featured with advanced routing and security features, the 8243 simplifies installation with its embedded SIM (eSIM), allowing network operators & MVNOs to download SIM profiles securely and activate over the air anytime, anywhere, without needing physical access to the device.

Designed for performance, the BEC 8243, 3GPP Release 16 compliant platform delivers unparalleled spectrum aggregation and capacity with 10-carrier mmWave aggregation, NR Dual Connectivity (NR-DC), three-carrier sub-6 GHz aggregation, and up to seven carriers for LTE. Regarding coverage, BEC's advanced antenna technology provides extended reach, enhanced uplink 2×2 MIMO and 4×4 MIMO downlink with 48 dBm of peak EIRP for mmWave, and a balanced gain across all sub-6 GHz frequencies. Operators can deliver ultra-high-speed broadband to homes and businesses in urban, suburban, and rural environments.

The AirConnect® 8243 has been a source of much anticipation for BEC's Vice President of Marketing, D'Andre Ladson. According to him, "global deployments and ever-increasing demand for mmWave solutions are driving a new wave of growth which is both exciting and empowering for customers wanting to explore innovative uses for the product."

BEC's 5G FWA solutions feature BECentral® CloudEdge, our Industry-leading cloud-based service platform that provides valuable insights and essential network visibility at the edge. In addition, operators will benefit from zero-touch provisioning, real-time analytics dashboards, detailed reporting, historical analysis, performance monitoring, and additional functionality to improve operational efficiencies and optimize service delivery.

Meet BEC at MWC Barcelona 2023

Visit our Stand 2C32 in Hall 2, where we'll demonstrate the value of 5G, how to seize the opportunity, and create new business models and services.

More Featured Solutions from BEC at MWC

About BEC TechnologiesBEC Technologies is driving transformation across industries, business models, and experiences with the power of our 4G and 5G Wireless WAN connectivity solutions. Trusted and widely deployed by global organizations, our cutting-edge technology fuels a new era of growth and opportunity. Headquartered in Richardson, TX, BEC Technologies is the North American subsidiary of 50-year industry pioneer Billion Electric Co. Ltd (TSE #3027: Billion) and leads the Information Communications and Telecommunications (ICT) Division. To learn more about BEC Technologies' products and services, visit www.bectechnologies.net.

Press ContactBEC Technologies, Inc.Nicole Tranmedia@bectechnologies.net972-422-0877

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250775/BEC_Technologies_Logov1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-day-for-fixed-wireless-access-fwa-bec-unveils-the-airconnect-8243-high-power-5g-mmwave-outdoor-router-301752547.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza mmWave outdoor Router mmWave Router outdoor
