Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

08 settembre 2021 | 21.54
Davis highlights other IFCN signatories such as StopFake, a leading fact-checker group at a Kyiv university

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanny J. Davis, American attorney for Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash, today asked Kyiv Post editor Brian Bonner to commit the outlet to becoming a "Verified Signatory" of the "Code of Principles" of one of the world's most widely respected global fact-checking journalistic organizations – the International Fact Checking Network ("IFCN").  

Davis pointed out that major news organizations such as the Washington Post, USA Today, the Pulitzer Prize winning PolitiFact at the Tampa Bay Times, and other news organizations and websites from the U.S. and virtually every European nation, including Ukraine, have already signed on. See full list of more than 150 IFCN Verified Signatories around the globe here.

If it signed, the Kyiv Post would join StopFake.org, a current IFCN signatory in Ukraine and one of the world's most-respected journalistic fact-checking groups. StopFake is part of the Media Reforms Center at the Kyiv School of Journalism (Kyiv-Mohula University), and it confirms that is a Verified Signatory to the IFCN Code of Principles on its website. StopFake states: "Integrity is important for us. So when we publish an error, we acknowledge it and correct it as quickly as possible, both online and on social media."

The IFCN let attorney Davis know that the Kyiv Post was not a Verified Signatory, and so Davis now asks the Kyiv Post to commit to the IFCN's Code to correct the record and fact-check as many leading journalistic organizations and websites in the U.S., Europe, and around the world have done.

Davis promised to continue to ask the Kyiv Post to join StopFake and many others in becoming a Verified Signatory to the IFCN Code of Principles. 

Lanny Davis, attorney for Dmytro Firtash, is a founding partner of the Washington D.C. law firm of Davis Goldberg & Galper PLLC and a former Special Counsel to President Bill Clinton and served on a privacy and civil liberties oversight committee for President George W. Bush. 

DISSEMINATED BY DAVIS, GOLDBERG & GALPER PLLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF DMITRY FIRTASH. MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPT OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON DC.

Contact:  Alex Lange202-480-4309ALange@dggpllc.com

 

