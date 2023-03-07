Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Orsini: "Guerra finirà con cessione territori a Russia"

22:05 Belpietro: "La Verità acquisita dagli Angelucci? Non è vero"

21:53 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 marzo 2023

21:16 Naufragio Crotone, quarto scafista arrestato in Austria

20:48 Conference League, Lazio-Az 1-2 in andata ottavi di finale

20:48 Pioli: "Stanno tutti bene, anche Giroud può giocare dall'inizio"

20:32 8 marzo, donne in equilibrio fra carovita e rinunce: cambiate le abitudini di spesa

20:31 Naufragio Crotone, Palazzo Chigi: "Tragedia provocata da crimine scafisti"

20:09 Feltri: "Se Fini dice il vero su casa Montecarlo è stato ingenuo, ma non fetente"

19:42 La denuncia di un parente: "Quando i rimpatri in Afghanistan?"

19:19 Chi era il soldato ucciso per aver gridato 'Gloria all'Ucraina'

19:12 Latina, uomo ucciso e donna ferita: carabiniere si costituisce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Brazilian digital bank sees ChatGPT as an ally in the four-day week

07 marzo 2023 | 15.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SÃO PAULO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch, ChatGPT has attracted the attention of professionals from several fields. Efí, one of the major Brazilian fintechs, has gone further and started to use the system to optimize processes. A fan of the slimmed-down, four-day work week, the company has identified a reduction of up to 40% in time spent on activities. 

For Efi CRM manager Alexandre Santana, despite what some analysts believe, ChatGPT will not replace professionals, but make processes more fluid, objective and modular, and so reduce possible manual errors. "In our tests, using AIs intelligently has enabled tasks to be done in minutes that would otherwise take hours. I have no doubt that the ability to use these tools will be a requirement, especially as this technology evolves," he says.

Less operational, more strategy  

Since implementing its reduced week for its almost 400 employees to provide a better work-life balance, Efí has started to place even more value on streamlining tasks. Using ChatGPT to generate codes and in routine jobs, such as writing emails and creating project scopes, complements other initiatives such as reducing meetings to make daily life more strategic. 

By using ChatGPT, the developers get extra time to work on more sophisticated tasks and leave minor and more basic code creation to the tool. In any event, care needs to be taken with the codes generated, warns Software engineer Leony Assis. "It is important to review the codes to ensure 100% assertiveness. Therefore, the objective of the software being developed as well as the technologies involved must be fully understood."

Efí concluded that AI could even be used to generate ideas from user feedback, providing a better understanding of what they need, and identifying the best components and structures during the systems architecture phase.

Another important point was the creation of internal policies on information security and intellectual property, preventing sensitive data from being inserted in the prompt.

Efí Bank  

Specializing in financial solutions, Efí is a payment institution with 370,000 customers throughout Brazil, and is responsible for moving more than US$4 billion every year. The company was authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil to act as a Payment and Accreditation Institution and is a direct participant of Pix, a Brazilian instant payment platform, and a payment initiator on Open Finance. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017509/Chat_gpt_V3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brazilian-digital-bank-sees-chatgpt-as-an-ally-in-the-four-day-week-301764507.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza sees ChatGPT company has identified Since its launch four day work week
Vedi anche
News to go
8 marzo 2023, sciopero generale
News to go
Net-Zero, il piano industriale Ue
News to go
Giancarlo Giannini riceve la stella sulla Walk of Fame
News ro go
Meloni: "Essere sempre sottovalutate è un grande vantaggio"
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Falsità dire che governo impedisce soccorsi"
News to go
Roma, scontro tra ultraleggeri: morti i piloti
Al Bano: "Putin? Canto per il popolo russo e lui è russo..." - Video
Bianca Balti a Belve: "Ho subìto uno stupro a 18 anni" - Video
News to go
Caso Cospito, anarchico trasferito di nuovo in ospedale
News to go
Pirateria agroalimentare, Gdf sequestra 382 tonnellate di cereali
News to go
Bonus vacanze, sul sito dell'Inps i moduli per presentare domanda
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, oggi Piantedosi riferisce alla Camera
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza