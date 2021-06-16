Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:18 Covid Piemonte, oggi 59 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 16 giugno

18:14 Maturità, preside Righi (Roma): "i protagonisti sono gli studenti non i prof, vanno capiti ruoli"

18:10 Tridico: "Inps partecipe nel sostegno alla ripartenza"

18:07 Covid oggi Liguria, 21 nuovi contagi: bollettino 16 giugno

18:04 Inps, al via convenzione 'Inps per tutti, rete agile di Welfare' con Caritas Ambrosiana

18:02 Variante Delta Covid, Ricciardi: "Presente in Italia, serve più tracciamento"

17:59 Covid oggi Sicilia, 168 contagi e 8 morti. A Palermo 36 nuovi casi

17:51 Salvini: "Boom sbarchi e pure variante Delta, parlerò con Draghi"

17:50 Mix vaccini, Gismondo: "Facendolo non sarei tranquilla"

17:43 Covid oggi Lombardia, 256 contagi e 5 morti. A Milano 75 nuovi casi

17:36 Energia, Ue potenzia accesso elettricità nell'area di Virunga

17:35 Covid Lazio oggi, 143 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 16 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

C4T Secures €17M to Set the Global Standard for Customs

16 giugno 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Funding Positions Digital-First Customs and Trade Management Pioneer for Global Expansion in the €50 Billion Industry

MECHELEN, Belgium, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customs4trade (C4T) (www.customs4trade.com), the Belgium-based pioneer in digital-first customs management, announced today the closing of €17 Million in Series C funding led by 83North (www.83north.com), a global venture capital firm with $1.8 billion capital under management. The investment positions C4T for worldwide expansion, continuing to set the standard for the next generation of customs management.

Pieter Haesaert and Ilse Vermeersch founded C4T in 2004.

Customs is important for all businesses involved in international trade and is time critical for a fluid supply chain. In an industry notorious for its complexity and fragmentation, C4T simplifies customs and trade with its SaaS solution, CAS, which was designed as a unique global standard to overcome the challenging variations between countries and disconnected local solutions. CAS connects corporations, logistics service providers, customs brokers, and customs authorities with a centralised, multi-country platform that has built-in legal compliance.

C4T has helped customers across industries, including retail, automotive, high tech, manufacturing, raw materials, and fast-moving consumer goods, accelerate international commerce, realise duty and administrative savings, and adapt to massive changes in trade, including Brexit. A CAS subscription can save companies up to 90% on customs administration and bottom-line duty costs. Logistics providers have the possibility to expand and increase their revenue 10-fold with CAS's comprehensive, multi-country functionality.

"There's a coming-of-age of tech and the ability to build phenomenal companies in Europe," commented 83North partner Laurel Bowden. "We believe Customs4trade will set the standard for their category and go on to achieve the exceptional."

"This investment will allow C4T to expand sales from European regions to the USA and accelerate integration with customs systems around the world, solidifying CAS as the global standard for customs and trade management," said C4T CEO and Founder Pieter Haesaert. "It is through people that we gain success, so hiring talent will be key to our growth strategy," added Ilse Vermeersch, COO and co-founder.

In 2019, Customs4trade raised €2,145 Million in Series A financing from Munich-based investors 42CAP (www.42cap.com) and 10x Group (www.10x.group), shortly followed by €3 Million in Series B financing led by Paris-based investors Hi Inov - Dentressangle (www.hiinov.com). "It was our belief, but their achievement," remarked 42CAP partner Alex Meyer about C4T's latest funding. This Series C round brings C4T's total financing to €22,145 Million ($27 million).

About Customs4trade

Customs4trade's (C4T) unique team of customs experts and best-of-breed technology engineers has developed CAS, a one-of-a-kind software solution that automates customs and trade compliance.

CAS is a collaborative hub, designed to manage regional and worldwide customs and trade compliance quickly and accurately, within one single platform. By automating all import and export processes, C4T clients experience faster time to market, eliminate customs duty and administration costs, and gain strategic visibility into their customs operations.

Built on the Microsoft Azure platform and delivered as a Service (SaaS), CAS provides customers with continual updates and feature enhancements, including the incorporation of any changes to legislation and compliance regulations—along with Azure's signature accessibility, scalability, and security.

About 83North

83North is a global venture capital firm based in Tel Aviv and London. With only six people on the investment team and $1.8 billion in capital under management, the firm operates as a focused team, positioned to give their portfolio firms individualised attention in addition to their financial backing. 83North takes an entrepreneur-first approach, providing advice, connections, expertise, and capital while leaving the leaders of their investments to innovate and define the future. With 12 unicorns and 21 exits, 83North's portfolio companies are known for defining and leading their global categories. Investments include leading European and Israeli tech companies, including Mirakl, iZettle, Just Eat, Celonis, Marqeta, and Vast.

For more information, please visit www.83north.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531616/Customs4trade_founders.jpg

www.customs4trade.com

For more information, please contact:

Pieter HaesaertCEO pieter.haesaert@customs4tade.com +32 499 58 28 77

Ilse VermeerschCOO ilse.vermeersch@customs4trade.com +32 475 582 534

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
funding Positions Digital First Customs Global Expansion funding approvvigionamento di fondi
Vedi anche
La citazione
Variante Delta, Galli e il Trono di Spade
Milano, trivella si abbatte su centro ricerca Ifom: gli istanti prima del crollo
Tragedia Mottarone, l’arrivo della cabina e la folle corsa all’indietro
Tragedia Mottarone, gli ultimi secondi della corsa mortale
Firenze, presa la banda dei Rolex
Denise Pipitone "è viva", cosa ha detto l'ex pm Angioni
Sileri: "Mix vaccini è sicuro"
Comunali Roma, Michetti: "Girerò la città, devo farmi conoscere"
Eleonora Abbagnato, l'addio alle scene a Parigi
M5S, Casaleggio: "Regole violate, difficile per me restare"
Blitz contro la pedopornografia online: 7 denunciati di cui 4 arrestati
Incendio in azienda vernici spray nel torinese, evacuate due abitazioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza