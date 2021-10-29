CTEK launches a revolutionary new battery charger and maintainer, with APTO technology

Introducing the CS ONE: super smart, super safe and super simple to use

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK AB, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has today launched in stores and online the CS ONE, a revolutionary and powerful new battery charger and maintainer with APTO™ (Adaptive Charging) technology, now available to purchase throughout Europe. The CS ONE is the smartest battery charger that CTEK has ever made – cutting-edge APTO technology does all the thinking for you, no need to worry about battery type, size or even positive and negative clamps, so it's also extremely safe and easy to use.

The CS ONE is super smart, automatically delivering charging and conditioning programmes for any 12V lead-acid or lithium battery, without the need to select modes or press any buttons. For complete safety and peace of mind, the CS ONE features spark and polarity free clamps that will automatically recognise positive and negative terminals so you will never make a wrong connection again, and spark free so that you do not have to worry about them touching together whilst connecting. An easy to follow countdown indicator shows clearly how long to go before the battery is fully charged and even when you can restart a flat battery.

CTEK's specially developed APTO technology will revolutionise battery charging, first communicating with the battery to understand size, chemistry and health before automatically delivering a customised charging programme (2-8 Amps), to maximise battery performance. An in-built temperature sensor will automatically adjust the output voltage in both cold and hot conditions for the fastest and safest charging times.

The free to download CTEK App unlocks additional features such as 'RECOND' to restore battery health, 'WAKE UP' for lithium batteries with under voltage protection (UVP) or to bring deeply discharged lead-acid batteries back to life and 'SUPPLY' to turn CS ONE into a 12V supply.

Jon Lind, CEO from CTEK said "We are really excited to be launching the CTEK CS ONE product, that takes a whole new, revolutionary approach to battery care. We were the first to market with smart charging and now, thanks to our revolutionary APTO technology, we have launched the first fully adaptive charger. And it's down to this technology that smart just got easy and easy just got smart! The CS ONE goes beyond traditional multi-step charging – it's the world's smartest, fully adaptive charger that really does do all the thinking for you. And with the introduction of polarity free clamps it's so safe and easy to use."

Suitable for use on cars, motorcycles, leisure vehicles, vans, and boats, the CS ONE is easy to use, there are no modes to select – just connect and the CS ONE will do the rest. It's the ultimate battery charger, conditioner and maintainer, that can be left attached to the battery indefinitely to ensure your vehicle is always ready to go when you are.

