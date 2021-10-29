Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:11 Startup, premiati i vincitori della StartCup Lombardia 2021

16:10 Moby, assemblea nomina Brugger presidente

15:59 Covid oggi Lazio, 583 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 298 nuovi casi

15:28 Rottura con Italia Viva agita Pd, Letta frena tensioni: "Avanti con campo largo"

15:28 Terni, sindaco: "Nessun divieto di minigonne o scollature, non ritiro l'ordinanza"

15:26 Centrosinistra, Alfieri (Pd): "Alleanza solo con M5S non è proposta vincente"

15:23 Scuola, studentessa Tasso (Roma): "Sono delusa, ragazzi al corteo pubblicano su Instagram e vanno via"

15:12 Covid oggi Sardegna, 23 nuovi contagi: bollettino 29 ottobre

15:02 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 167 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 29 ottobre

14:59 G20 2021 a Roma: Eur e strade chiuse, la mappa

14:41 Covid Inghilterra oggi, uno su 50 è positivo

14:33 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson dura 2 mesi? Bassetti 'contro' Crisanti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CTEK launches a revolutionary new battery charger and maintainer, with APTO technology

29 ottobre 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Introducing the CS ONE: super smart, super safe and super simple to use

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK AB, a leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has today launched in stores and online the CS ONE, a revolutionary and powerful new battery charger and maintainer with APTO™ (Adaptive Charging) technology, now available to purchase throughout Europe. The CS ONE is the smartest battery charger that CTEK has ever made – cutting-edge APTO technology does all the thinking for you, no need to worry about battery type, size or even positive and negative clamps, so it's also extremely safe and easy to use.

The CS ONE is super smart, automatically delivering charging and conditioning programmes for any 12V lead-acid or lithium battery, without the need to select modes or press any buttons. For complete safety and peace of mind, the CS ONE features spark and polarity free clamps that will automatically recognise positive and negative terminals so you will never make a wrong connection again, and spark free so that you do not have to worry about them touching together whilst connecting. An easy to follow countdown indicator shows clearly how long to go before the battery is fully charged and even when you can restart a flat battery.

CTEK's specially developed APTO technology will revolutionise battery charging, first communicating with the battery to understand size, chemistry and health before automatically delivering a customised charging programme (2-8 Amps), to maximise battery performance. An in-built temperature sensor will automatically adjust the output voltage in both cold and hot conditions for the fastest and safest charging times.

The free to download CTEK App unlocks additional features such as 'RECOND' to restore battery health, 'WAKE UP' for lithium batteries with under voltage protection (UVP) or to bring deeply discharged lead-acid batteries back to life and 'SUPPLY' to turn CS ONE into a 12V supply.

Jon Lind, CEO from CTEK said "We are really excited to be launching the CTEK CS ONE product, that takes a whole new, revolutionary approach to battery care. We were the first to market with smart charging and now, thanks to our revolutionary APTO technology, we have launched the first fully adaptive charger. And it's down to this technology that smart just got easy and easy just got smart! The CS ONE goes beyond traditional multi-step charging – it's the world's smartest, fully adaptive charger that really does do all the thinking for you. And with the introduction of polarity free clamps it's so safe and easy to use."

Suitable for use on cars, motorcycles, leisure vehicles, vans, and boats, the CS ONE is easy to use, there are no modes to select – just connect and the CS ONE will do the rest. It's the ultimate battery charger, conditioner and maintainer, that can be left attached to the battery indefinitely to ensure your vehicle is always ready to go when you are.

Key features:

For more information about the CS ONE, please visit www.ctek.com 

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Katharine ParkerPR ManagerE-mail: Katharine.parker@ctek.com +44 7974141266

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672701/CS_ONE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294898/CTEK_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza CTEK launches CTEK new super
Vedi anche
News to go
G20, Roma blindata per i leader del mondo
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati Iss: su Rt e incidenza
News to go
Droga, operazione internazionale della Gdf
Studenti in protesta a Roma: "Oppressi, vogliamo un nuovo modo di imparare" - Video
News to go
Serie A, Napoli e Milan in vetta alla classifica
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Sicilia
News to go
Manovra 2022, via libera alla legge di bilancio
News to go
Ora solare ottobre 2021, quando cambia
News to go
Mercato auto, è crisi dei semiconduttori
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
A Parigi il Salone del cioccolato
News to go
Covid Africa, Oms: "Solo 5 Paesi con 40% di vaccinati entro l'anno"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza